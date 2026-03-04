Ranking the Cardinals' 11 Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

Free agency is nearly here, and the Arizona Cardinals could be busy adding talent to a roster in desperate need of more. It's a new regime after Jonathan Gannon was fired, with Mike LaFleur taking the reins for a team that knows little of success. He has a monumental task in front of him, and this year's free agency pool isn't the strongest.

I'm not sure if Arizona will be big spenders in free agency, let alone for the premium names on the market.

This free agency class is built mainly of veterans and established starters who can help sustain a team, but not necessarily alter its direction. Although the Cardinals will be disappointed in the lack of franchise cornerstones, they can still add good football players.

Perhaps Arizona will be in on some of the bigger names in free agency, but I like the following players as more realistic options for the team to target, ranging from plug-and-play veterans to dice-roll gambles on high-upside players and beyond.

Starting things off is the other quarterback being linked to the desert...

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Age 35 season

Compared to the rest of the players on this list, I don’t like this fit nearly as much; honestly, I don’t think it would be smart. It’s a very obvious connection to make with the Cardinals hiring LaFleur to be their new head coach. There’s already some smoke surrounding the potential match, so it feels realistic.

Here’s my problem, and where I want to cut ties — the Cardinals already have an older, veteran, journeyman quarterback in the room with Jacoby Brissett, who has started one more game than Garoppolo in two fewer seasons. Brissett is turning 34 at the end of the year, and having two quarterbacks that old feels extremely counterproductive, especially if the Cardinals are interested in adding a quarterback somewhere in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Again, there are dots to connect here, and perhaps Arizona makes the move and eventually moves on from Brissett sooner rather than later. I understand the logic, but I don’t think this would be a smart decision.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Age 27 season

Gainwell was one of the biggest surprises of last season, signing with the Steelers as more of an afterthought, with his outlook seen as more of a kick return specialist. He finished the season with 1,023 scrimmage yards, the second-most on the team, and scored eight touchdowns — tying for a team high. His 73 receptions also outpaced his teammates by a significant margin, with DK Metcalf finishing the year with 59 catches in 15 games. He still fulfilled his role as a kick return specialist, returning 26 kickoffs for 633 yards.

In every sense of the word, Gainwell was a jack of all trades for the Steelers’ enigmatic offense. His ability to catch the pass out of the backfield is his best asset, but he averaged 4.7 yards per carry on a healthy 114 carries. In the right offense, Gainwell can thrive.

The Cardinals’ run game is quite the mystery as it stands. James Conner is owed decent money, is over the age of 30, and is coming off a season-ending injury, while Trey Benson has yet to put things together and is also struggling with health. Gainwell has missed two games in five seasons and can be the perfect complement for this offense and whoever the Cardinals bring in to help drive their run game.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Age 27 season

It was not long ago that Pacheco looked like one of the emerging stars at the running back position. Pacheco was 11 picks away from being Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he helped power the Chiefs’ run game to two Super Bowl titles and three straight appearances. Of course, he hasn’t been remotely the same player since dealing with injuries starting in 2024, missing 14 games in two seasons.

His production has also dropped significantly, dropping from 56.9 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry in his first two seasons to 38.6 YPG and 3.8 YPC.

This places Pacheco in an awkward position as a free agent, a potential buy-low candidate, but a player with a very limited amount of upside. There’s also the question of how Pacheco and his camp see him, which could make his market even more complicated. In theory, Pacheco should be closer to a budget free agent.

As it stands, the Cardinals could really use bodies in the backfield, but Pacheco brings much more starting experience than several younger running backs on the market. I’d love to see Arizona kick the tires on Pacheco on a one-year deal to give both parties a chance for a bounce-back in their rushing stats.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, New York Jets

Age 27 season

Vera-Tucker is a gamble for whichever team opts to sign him in free agency. In two (mostly) healthy seasons, Vera-Tucker has been awesome — perhaps a Pro Bowl-level talent. In his other three seasons, he played just 12 total games and missed the entire 2025 season with a torn tricep; a tricep injury also cost him most of the 2022 season.

Oft-injured players are scary, but sometimes a guy just needs a change of scenery and a fresh start. Heck, sometimes a guy just needs to keep working hard despite setbacks (Thomas Davis, anyone?). It makes Vera-Tucker a buy-low candidate for several franchises.

There’s a good chance that Vera-Tucker signs a classic “prove it” deal with a team, and I wouldn’t be opposed to the Cardinals making that move. For Arizona, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move that shouldn’t cost much and is worth a dice roll.

Zion Johnson, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers

Age 27 season

There may be a sneaky market for this former top-20 draft pick. Johnson has largely struggled to find his footing over his first four seasons, though he’s missed just two games and started 65 of 66 games played. The Chargers have invested heavily in their offensive line in recent years, with Johnson part of the trend, and the team may be inclined to bring him back; head coach Jim Harbaugh has certainly praised Johnson for his 2025 season.

That said, the Chargers may be interested in getting cheaper at the position, especially with their salary cap getting tighter and some big extensions in the near future. For the right price, I can see a world where he returns to the team, but as I said, I think there’s going to be a bigger market for Johnson than some may think, which leads us to the Cardinals.

Unlike the majority of the players on this list, Johnson may be someone that Arizona finds itself in a bidding war to sign. The Cardinals would be happy to bring in someone like Johnson who, if nothing else, starts games. But if he has truly turned the corner in his career, there’s a real shot that he becomes the best offensive lineman from this free agency class.

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT, New York Giants

Age 31 season

Eluemunor has quietly strung together a long career, heading into his tenth season. His career has been quite a roller coaster, spending time with three different franchises with highs and lows. Last season with the Giants was his best yet, and he showed he’s more than capable of being an average starter at right tackle.

Unlike Vera-Tucker, Eluemunor has been quite consistent, starting 79 of his last 82 games played. He has plenty of playing experience both inside and outside, but his stretch of healthy games has come playing the strong-side tackle spot. Again, he’s been consistently average, which is more than a lot of teams can say.

A team needing a steady right tackle would be wise to give Eluemunor a call. The Cardinals are among those who should be his top suitors, as he’s a far better player than they’ve had in recent years. To me, Eluemunor is a great, cheap option to plug and play for two to three years, and allows Arizona to focus on other positions.

Braden Smith, OT, Indianapolis Colts

Age 30 season

Another right tackle option who may not command top dollar is Smith, who has also been one of the league’s best-kept secrets. A top-40 pick in 2018, Smith has started 105 of 107 games, playing at a high level in several seasons. Although he’s missed time over the last three seasons — nearly a full season’s worth with 16 games — he’s been a plus starter when he’s on the field.

Smith has been a part of some great Colts offenses, including last year’s unit, which was among the NFL’s best before Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending injury. Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most productive running backs of the last decade, with Smith blocking the way for him in every season he’s played. Smith is rock-solid as a pass blocker, too, making him an awesome grab for a team needing stability.

With Paris Johnson Jr. holding down the left side, Smith is as good an option as the Cardinals will find this offseason to come in and start right away, and that includes the 2026 NFL Draft. Smith has tons of proven starting time, and at just 30 years old, he can be Arizona’s starting right tackle for the next few seasons.

Calais Campbell, IDL, Arizona Cardinals

Age 40 season

Staying in-house on this move with one of the franchise’s most beloved players. Campbell did his part last season for a bad defense, recording 6.5 sacks over 17 starts. Like many Cardinals, Campbell started the season hot before cooling off, but he was one of the few players on either side of the ball to stay healthy.

Your best ability is availability, and Campbell hasn’t missed a game/start in four seasons while compiling 18 sacks with 151 tackles. That’s great production from a defensive lineman 10 years younger than Campbell.

Last season, Campbell said he would love to end his career where it started, and his lack of comment on if he’s retiring has me thinking he could make another run in 2026. Here are some career numbers he may be chasing, including tackles (40 away from 1,000) and sacks (3.0 away from 120.0), that could also be on his mind.

It’s unlikely other teams will see the value in adding Campbell that Arizona may envision, and one last run could be in the fold.

Joey Bosa, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Age 31 season

It feels like Bosa is a lot older than he actually is, and injuries have played a huge part in that. He has played a full season just three times in his career, his last being in 2021. He has been much healthier the last two seasons, starting 24 of 29 games, including 15 starts last year with the Bills. He has 10 sacks in that time frame, which isn’t a substantial number whatsoever, but he’s also forced seven fumbles — five last season — and that’s what matters most at this point in his career.

There’s no doubt that Bosa is nowhere near the player he was five years ago, and the box score more than reflects that. That said, at this point in his great career, teams should be more interested in a part-time/rotational role player who can make plays up front. That’s Bosa.

Last season, the Cardinals had just one edge rusher with even good production, with Josh Sweat’s 12-sack performance. Arizona is dying for anyone to help contribute, and Bosa is more than proven to do so. Even another five-sack season would be satisfactory for the Cardinals if they can get him for the right price.

Devin Bush, LB, Cleveland Browns

Age 28 season

Bush was another big surprise in 2025, whose awesome season is being overlooked due to how bad the Browns were. He put together the best season of his six-year career, recording 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions — he even housed two of those interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six.

The former top-10 pick has been fairly critiqued so far in his career, but perhaps things are starting to click for Bush. It doesn’t seem accidental that he got better in 2024 under Mike Macdonald before dominating with Jim Schwartz. If he truly is soaking in all of his coaching, then Bush may find himself to be a fantastic budget option for a team.

We’ve yet to see the Cardinals value the linebacker position under this regime, but I would hope that last year’s defensive performance changes the perception even slightly. Even if it doesn’t, it’s not likely that Bush will command a massive market, and adding him may be the perfect low-ish-cost move to get the Cardinals’ defense back to its 2024 self. At just 28 years old, there’s still time for him to evolve into a long-term option patrolling and calling the defense.

Josh Jobe, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Age 28 season

The highest-profile name on my list is Jobe, who has developed into a plus starter at cornerback. We all know how great the Seahawks are at developing cornerbacks, and Riq Woolen is the guy that teams will be going all-in on. Meanwhile, Jobe had a quietly good 2025 season that ended with a Super Bowl win.

Jobe signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding the field. Despite no teams wanting him, Jobe has played in 54 games over four seasons, with 15 of his 24 starts coming last season with Seattle. Jobe played a key role in the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning defense, and all signs point toward him becoming a starter with a new team.

The Cardinals were dealt as many injuries in the secondary as you’ll find in the league, and their cornerback room was particularly crushed. Jobe won’t cost nearly what his teammate Woolen will on the market, and there’s a chance for him to outperform a likely bargain deal.