Former Cardinals Star WR Would Love Reunion With Kyler Murray

Some of the Arizona Cardinals' best moments in recent memory came under the dynamic duo of quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins landed via surprise trade from the Houston Texans in 2020 and spent three years with the organization, often dominating with Murray under center.

The pairing split entering the 2023 season when a new regime entered the desert, Murray was recovering from ACL surgery and Hopkins ultimately was a cap casualty as Arizona hit the reset button on their roster.

Since, Hopkins has played for the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, though he'd love a reunion with Murray after his former quarterback signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

DeAndre Hopkins Would Love Kyler Murray Reunion

Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and DeAndre Hopkins (10) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Vs Seahawks Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Kyler, that's my boy. Kyler's like family. I talked to Kyler throughout the year last year, I talked to Kyler after his situation in Arizona. Kyler's like family. I will always embrace that journey with him. He's on a one-year deal if I'm not mistaken? Whatever I can do for someone like that," Hopkins said (h/t TMZ).

“If Kyler need me he know I’m there, if the Vikings need me they know I’ll be there… Justin Jefferson, the Vikings got one of if not the best receivers in the game. I think Kyler fits in perfect there. I think Kyler is one of the best accurate quarterbacks in the game, and his stats show that.”

WR DeAndre Hopkins on playing with Kyler Murray again on the Minnesota Vikings:



“If Kyler need me he know I’m there, if the Vikings need me they know I’ll be there… I think Kyler fits in perfect there… one of the best accurate quarterbacks in the game and his stats show that.”… pic.twitter.com/814wwSKDqw — VNS Media (@VikingsNewsSkol) March 22, 2026

Hopkins would certainly be a fun addition in Minnesota, especially with the offensive talent under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"I think having ‘Hop’ back definitely helps. Just having him out there—his presence, his confidence, the ability, route running to catch the ball—all that stuff," Murray said of Hopkins previously.

"More than anything, me and him are just comfortable together and we’ve had those reps. I know where he’s going to be, and what he’s going do."

Hopkins, in three years with Arizona, caught 221 passes for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 with the Cardinals and played 35 games for the organization before departing ahead of 2023.

Though he was only in the desert for a few seasons, Hopkins garnered plenty of love and admiration from fans that has lasted to this very day. Cardinals fans would probably enjoy watching a Hopkins-Murray connection on another team, and if the two can string together any resemblance of what they previously had, that'd make for some fun football.