Predicting Every Cardinals Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' schedule is here!

2026 feels like it is slowly but surely approaching, and now that we know what the Cardinals' regular season slate looks like, it's time to make some way-too-early predictions:

Week 1: AT Los Angeles Chargers

This probably won't be a blowout like many believe it could be, though the Chargers are clearly favorites for a reason. Los Angeles ultimately handles business here to start the season while Mike LaFleur sees he clearly has his work cut out for him.

Score: LA 26, AZ 17

Record: 0-1

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals welcome the defending Super Bowl champions to State Farm Stadium, and since it's so early in the season, Arizona's able to make this a game with a big outing from Marvin Harrison Jr. — though it still isn't enough to overcome a clearly more talented Seahawks squad.

Score: SEA 23, AZ 17

Record: 0-2

Week 3: AT San Francisco 49ers

Arizona hits the road for this divisional matchup and despite the potent offensive names on both sides of the ball, this is a defensive slugfest that sees the 49ers escape with a game-winning field goal with a minute left.

Score: SF 17, AZ 14

Record: 0-3

Week 4: AT New York Giants

There always seems to be one early season upset, and that comes here for the Cardinals. After three weeks of trying to figure things out, LaFleur's offense finally clicks and shows what they can do against the Giants. Arizona's defense is able to force some Dart turnovers and the Cardinals get their first win of 2026.

Score: AZ 21, NYG 13

Record: 1-3

Week 5: Detroit Lions

After the upset win, Arizona find themselves building momentum. Next up? Former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing returning to the desert. Can Nick Rallis' familiarity with him help? This could turn into a track meet, one that the Lions are just a tad more equipped to win.

Score: DET 30, AZ 28

Record: 1-4

Week 6: AT Los Angeles Rams

This one is what the kids call tough sledding. The Rams are in pristine form at this point of the season, and Sean McVay's able to out-do his understudy on offense while Arizona just doesn't have many answers for Los Angeles' defensive front.

Score: LA 28, AZ 13

Record: 1-5

Week 7: Denver Broncos

The Cardinals nearly secured Sean Payton's services before he went to Denver, where he's built the Broncos into a continual AFC contender now. Denver's just simply further into their process than the Cardinals and that shows on both sides of the field.

Score: DEN 20, AZ 10

Record: 1-6

Week 8: AT Dallas Cowboys

The Cardinals always somehow find a way to beat the Cowboys. It's almost impressive that regardless of where the two teams are at in terms of form, Arizona just simply has their number. Jeremiyah Love reaches the end zone three total times (twice on the ground, once in the air) and the Cardinals get back in the win column.

Score: AZ 24, DAL 20

Record: 2-6

Week 9: AT Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are able to clean up some of their prior mistakes from their first matchup, and with the 12's behind them at Lumen Field, the Cardinals don't stand much of a chance here. Seattle completes the sweep over Arizona in convincing fashion.

Score: SEA 30, AZ 13

Record: 2-7

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams

Much like Seattle learned from their first mistakes, LaFleur has the Rams coming to his home stadium and has a much better grasp on how to attack the Rams. This has much more offense but still yields the same result for Los Angeles.

Score: LA 28, AZ 24

Record: 2-8

Week 11: AT Kansas City Chiefs

Look, visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead is never a recipe for success. This does feel like an underrated shootout in the making, though. Perhaps the Cardinals can make this an entertaining one.

Score: KC 33, AZ 27

Record: 2-9

Week 12: Washington Commanders

This is a matchup that truly feels like it can go either way. Arizona feels capable, at this point, of putting up points on any given week if its offense can click. This won't be the embarrassing blowout it was when Kliff Kingsbury previously strolled into town, though Jayden Daniels does prove to be too much for AZ.

Score: WAS 20, AZ 14

Record: 2-10

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles

This will, however, be a tough one. The Eagles very much are a team capable of limiting the Cardinals on both sides of the field. Philadelphia is far and away the better team, at least on paper. This should be a wire to wire win for the Eagles, even if it doesn't make headlines.

Score: PHI 21, AZ 10

Record: 2-11

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: New York Jets

Welcome to the more favorable part of the schedule, where the Cardinals make a quarterback change (welcome Carson Beck) and are set for some much more favorable matchups — beginning with the Jets, who very much have 2027 on their mind at this point.

Score: AZ 23, NYJ 13

Record: 3-11

Week 16: AT New Orleans Saints

Building off their momentum, the Cardinals enter the Big Easy and put on quite the show against the Saints in what is their most impressive team win of the season.

Score: AZ 35, NO 14

Record: 4-11

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders

It's the battle of rookie quarterbacks as Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders come to town. While Mendoza is undoubtedly the better quarterback prospect, the Cardinals have the better overall team and are able to squeeze out a pretty uncomfortable win.

Score: AZ 17, LV 10

Record: 5-11

Week 18: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers, at this point, will have plenty to play for with playoff positioning very much in the air. As a result, San Francisco tucks the Cardinals into their bed and easily handles business in a game that finally makes Beck come back down to earth after three straight wins leading the charge.

Score: SF 28, AZ 13

Final Record: 5-12