The Free Agent the Arizona Cardinals Can’t Afford to Lose — But Probably Will

The Arizona Cardinals are just days removed from the start of NFL free agency, where they'll see numerous faces depart for the open market with most likely not returning.

It's the dawn of a new era under Mike LaFleur, which is sure to see some more roster turnover than usual.

Yet when it comes to the future of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, the Cardinals would love to see him back for one more season — though the legend himself could opt to retire or make one last run at a Super Bowl elsewhere.

Cardinals Might Lose Calais Campbell

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) leaves the field following a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Campbell just finished his 18th season in the NFL while his future is entirely undecided, or at least unknown, at this point in time. The 39-year-old returned to Arizona on a one-year deal for 2025 in hopes of making a playoff push with the Cardinals. While he did successfully reach the quarterback 6.5 times, the Cardinals flamed out with a 3-14 record.

Campbell's presence both in terms of play and the leadership he brings can't be undersold for a Cardinals team looking to turn the corner under a new head coach. In an ever-changing locker room, vets like Campbell are invaluable.

Yet Campbell previously made comments about potentially retiring after 2025, though those came in the summer.

When asked about it towards the end of the season, Campbell offered this:

"It's not a personal decision, it's a decision everybody has some kind of interest in," Campbell said in early January. "I try to be respectful (answering questions), but I have to go through my process. I don't know if I'm going to retire or not because I don't know how my body is going to feel."

The Cardinals could lose Campbell to either retirement or a competitive team in free agency. And quite frankly, either outcome is perfectly fine.

Campbell, specifically for Arizona, has given more than enough to earn the right to chase a Super Bowl ring in what would likely be his final NFL season. On the other side of the coin, retirement would be welcomed after all that he's done on and off the field here — I'm assuming the Ring of Honor would see his name added sooner as opposed to later.

Losing Campbell would be bittersweet, though it's something the Cardinals and their fans might have to face as reality when the free agency period begins next week.