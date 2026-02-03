Insider Believes Jets Want Kyler Murray Trade With Cardinals

Kyler Murray's time with the Arizona Cardinals could be coming to an end, and the New York Jets just might be his next destination.

Murray just completed his seventh season in the desert and could very well be on the way out. An injury to his foot saw him miss the rest of 2025 after leaving in Week 5 and not returning, though many believe he was ultimately benched for Jacoby Brissett.

With new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, the Cardinals could very well opt to pin their quarterback hopes of the future elsewhere, opening the door for Murray's departure.

Jets insider Connor Hughes is convinced the Jets are willing to make the splash.

Why Jets Insider Believes Kyler Murray Trade is Coming

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes, appearing on Jets Final Drive, offered this:

"The way things started to happen for the Jets this offseason and the way things have changed for the Jets this offseason ... It's making me think Kyler [Murray] is going to happen. It feels like they're going to want a splash," Hughes said.

"If some of the main people that are pushing for moves are like, 'I want a splash! I want a splash!' Kyler is the splash. It's not Kirk Cousins, that's not Jacoby Brissett. Kyler is the guy who would excite people. That's going to look fun. Steal headlines. You can start to look throughout his career at different points and be like, 'Oh, maybe it will work here, he just needs a change of scenery.'"

Full clip:

"The way things have changed for the Jets this offseason...it's making me think Kyler [Murray] is going to happen. It feels like they're going to want a splash." - @Connor_J_Hughes



Connor and @ZackBlatt discuss the Jets' QB situation on Jets Final Drive pic.twitter.com/m3zmW9oYsl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 2, 2026

What's Kyler Murray Trade Price?

The Cardinals are reportedly seeking a Day 2 pick (second or third round) according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"An NFC source believes the starting price for Murray, if Arizona is interested in trading him, could start with a second-round pick. That source believes if the Cardinals can trade Murray, they will. The league source believes Murray's market starts with a third-round pick," said Weinfuss.

That seems like a fair price, given Murray is only 28-years-old and is still in the prime of his career.

Murray, on a five-year, $230.5 million deal, could see the Cardinals eat some of his salary in order to facilitate a trade to another team.

His ultimate trade compensation could be a conditional pick that would jump to the next round if he hits certain incentives such as playing time, wins, etc.

Will Cardinals Ultimately Trade Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals don't have to move Murray if they don't want to, though would Murray truly turn things around with a third head coach in Arizona?

If anybody could make it work, it's likely LaFleur — who is viewed as one of the league's top up-and-coming offensive minds after working under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

Murray was likely a big talking point in interviews before LaFleur took the job, so it's assumed Arizona's new head coach is aligned with front office and ownership for what they want to do with Murray.

Murray is due a $19.5 million roster bonus that becomes fully guaranteed this March, so we should know soon if the Cardinals plan on keeping their quarterback around.

