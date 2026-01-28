Cardinals Asking Price for Kyler Murray Trade Revealed

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the depths of their coaching search, though an equally large piece of the puzzle awaits to be solved afterwards.

Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray just completed his seventh season in the desert after arriving with great hope as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray, who won Rookie of the Year honors while also helping Arizona to the playoffs in 2021, has ultimately not panned out like he or the organization would have hoped. As a result, he's rumored now more than ever to potentially be on the way out.

That will depend on various factors, though ESPN's Josh Weinfuss spoke with multiple people on what Arizona's asking price would be in trade discussions.

Cardinals Searching For Day 2 Pick

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From Weinfuss:

"An NFC source believes the starting price for Murray, if Arizona is interested in trading him, could start with a second-round pick. That source believes if the Cardinals can trade Murray, they will. The league source believes Murray's market starts with a third-round pick.

"That source compared Murray's situation with Geno Smith's when he was traded from Seattle to Las Vegas last March for a third-round pick. The source pointed out that Smith was more consistent during his last season with Seattle than Murray was in his five games with Arizona this season, however, the source added that Murray 'is a more talented player.'"

This reflects an opposite perspective from The Athletic's previous report, where Jeff Howe spoke with league executives that wondered if Murray would fetch "anything, if at all" on the open market.

What to Make of Kyler Murray's Trade Price

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

That would seem to be a fair starting point for negotiations, as the Cardinals would be asking too much with a first-round pick.

The old mantra when it comes to negotiations is start higher and agree in the middle, so perhaps fully anticipating a second-round pick would be asking for much.

Perhaps the Cardinals would be willing to indulge in a deal that involves incentives. In example, Murray would be dealt for a third or fourth-round pick that would rise in value if a certain amount of wins or playing time is met.

Murray's contract has been a focal point when discussing his trade possibilities. And while it wouldn't come cheap, the price for the Cardinals to trade him would only be $17.9 million against the Cardinals' cap in 2026.

However, to entice teams to bite on the massive $230.5 million contract he's currently on, perhaps Arizona would be willing to eat some of his salary or Murray would be up for restructuring his contract.

Would teams be willing to bank on Murray's age (still in his prime at 28), ability to make throws across the field and elite athleticism? That's the ultimate question several NFL decision-makers will have to debate.

As far as suitors go, there should be a number of teams who would be interested in Murray's services.

Most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers were mentioned — though the emergence of Mike McCarthy as their head coach could sway Aaron Rodgers back for one more season.

Other teams to watch would be the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.

A notable date to watch for Murray's timeline in Arizona is March 15, where his 2027 roster bonus of $19.5 million becomes guaranteed if he's on the roster.

