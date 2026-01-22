Insider Drops 2 Names to Watch in Cardinals Head Coach Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals march into the future of their head coaching search with two names to watch, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Arizona's swung and missed on various candidates already within their search, and as of today they're competing with five other organizations to fill their head coaching spot.

Breer says these are the two names to watch when it comes to their opening:

2 Coaches to Watch as Cardinals Search for Next HC

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

"I think Broncos DC Vance Joseph or Bills OC Joe Brady are two to watch," said Breer.

"Joseph is beloved everywhere he goes. I think if the Bengals had to hire a coach this year, he’d be at the top of the list. He was probably runner-up to McDaniel in Miami in 2022, and the same goes for Arizona. He was an invaluable piece of Kingsbury’s Cardinals staff from 2019 to ’22. Kingsbury, in fact, would tell anyone who’d listen how good a head coach Joseph would be if he got a second chance.

"As for Brady, some of this dates back to the one that got away for Cardinals ownership: Sean McVay. After the 2016 season, there were whispers that Bruce Arians could retire, and then-GM Steve Keim had McVay at the top of his list of replacements. Arians stayed another year, McVay went to L.A., and you know the rest. Since, Michael Bidwill has had his eye out for candidates similar to McVay. Brady could fit that bill."

What to Make of Vance Joseph, Joe Brady

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Joseph, from a fan perspective, would probably be the least-desired hire by the Cardinals thanks to his prior stint in Arizona.

However, he does have prior head coach experience and has done a strong job with Denver's defense this season.

The Cardinals won't be able to bring Joseph in for a second interview until next Monday at the earliest.

Brady, however, can be hired at any point after the Bills crashed out of the playoffs. His work with Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense in general is exciting for a Cardinals unit that certainly needs a breath of fresh air, though he does not have prior head coach experience in the NFL.

Other names the Cardinals have requested are Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Anthony Campanile, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver.

