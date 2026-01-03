Insider Reveals Davante Adams Fate for Cardinals vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will reveal their final inactive reports 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's kickoff at SoFi Stadium for Week 18 action, and while receiver Davante Adams is questionable, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says he isn't expected to play.

"Rams set to play starters for regular season finale, but Davante Adams and Quentin Lake are likely out."

Adams is questionable on this week's injury report with a hamstring ailment that's kept him out of action the last few weeks. He practiced Thursday and Friday this week.

The Rams could potentially earn the NFC's fifth seed in the postseason with a win and Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers today.

However, if San Francisco wins, Los Angeles is locked into the sixth seed no matter what.

That's led to some discussions for Rams coach Sean McVay and his intent to play starters this week.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 3-13 on the year with fans clamoring for the best draft position possible. Los Angeles easily handled Arizona in their first matchup, and the Rams playing their starters in Week 18 would likely ensure the Cardinals lose once again.

It's possible, even with a 49ers win, the Rams would still play their starters for the first half on Sunday. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay sounds intent on still playing his starters regardless of playoff fate.

Hamstring injuries are tricky -- and with more games on the horizon for Los Angeles, it would make sense for the Rams to take a cautious approach with Adams.

"They deploy him in a way that's hard to put two (players) on him," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Adams earlier this year.

"With all great players, you have to have awareness of where they're located, what they like to do, their skillset as it matches your skillset and where you need to win on certain routes — you have to win on certain routes.

"That's the cool thing about Davante that I see — people are buried outside, in their mind taking away outside ‘out-breakers’ and he's winning on ‘out-breakers.’ It's like, ‘God dang man, let's not lose on an ‘out-breaker.’’ An ‘in-breaker’ you can live with, but an ‘out-breaker’ — let's not lose on that. Great players win and that's what he's shown over the course of his career. Now what he's doing this year — to me when you watch the tape, he kind of found the fountain of youth or whatever that phrase is. He looks damn good."

It looks like the Cardinals might have just avoided Adams in Week 18.

