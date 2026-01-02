Davante Adams Headlines Finals Rams vs Cardinals Injury Report

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have revealed their final injury reports of Week 18.

For the Cardinals, they just placed Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve today, marking an official end to his season.

Evan Brown is out while Josh Sweat is questionable in Arizona, though the star pass rusher returned to practice on Friday.

For Los Angeles, Davante Adams headlines a list of questionable Rams players while three others have already been ruled out in L.A.

More on each team:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OUT: Evan Brown (personal)

Evan Brown (personal) QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sweat (ankle/knee)

All other players such as Budda Baker, Kelvin Beachum, Calais Campbell, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Johnson and Max Melton were cleared off the injury report and are good to go for Sunday.

That's good news for Baker, who progressed through concussion protocol this week after suffering from symptoms previously.

Beachum and Campbell were only listed on the injury report for rest reasons, neither veteran carries an injury designation.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OUT: Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle), Quentin Lake (elbow)

Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle), Quentin Lake (elbow) QUESTIONABLE: Davante Adams (hamstring), Blake Corum (ankle), Tyler Higbee (ankle), Alaric Jackson (knee), Omar Speights (ankle), Kyren Williams (ankle)

Xavier Smith (chest), Braden Fiske (ankle) and Jaylen McCollough (hip) were cleared from L.A.'s injury report and have the green light this week.

If Adams plays, the Rams will get a massive piece of their offense back after he's missed their last few games.

Ahead of their last matchup, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was extremely complimentery of Adams.

“They deploy him in a way that's hard to put two (players) on him. With all great players, you have to have awareness of where they're located, what they like to do, their skillset as it matches your skillset and where you need to win on certain routes — you have to win on certain routes. That's the cool thing about Davante that I see — people are buried outside, in their mind taking away outside ‘out-breakers’ and he's winning on ‘out-breakers.’ It's like, ‘God dang man, let's not lose on an ‘out-breaker.’’

"An ‘in-breaker’ you can live with, but an ‘out-breaker’ — let's not lose on that. Great players win and that's what he's shown over the course of his career. Now what he's doing this year — to me when you watch the tape, he kind of found the fountain of youth or whatever that phrase is. He looks damn good. Then you pair him with another guy that you can't cover (Rams WR Puka Nacua) that's a really good route runner, (has) contested catch (ability), run after catch (ability), really smart, (and they) use him (in) all different ways. I'm juiced about the challenge. This is a good damn crew. This is a good crew.”

Los Angeles moves into the weekend hoping to gain the NFC's fifth seed, though a win by San Francisco on Saturday night would cement them as the sixth seed ahead of the playoffs.

Each team will have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations over the weekend while final inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 2:25 PM MST kickoff at SoFi Stadium.