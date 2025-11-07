Jonathan Gannon Extends Condolences After Tragic Passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland
Prior to his normal Friday press conference, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon extended his condolences to the Dallas Cowboys - who they just played on Monday night - following the unfortunate passing of Marshawn Kneeland this week.
"First off, thoughts and prayers go out to the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, our condolences. That's sad. We're thinking about them, I text back and forth with Shotty [Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer] and that's a tough deal," said Gannon.
Kneeland, 24, took his own life early Thursday morning according to police reports. Their investigation remains ongoing.
Just days before, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the end zone against the Cardinals. He was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and started three games for Dallas this season.
Thursday morning, the Cowboys released a statement on his passing:
"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."
The rest of the football and sports world have also poured out their condolences towards everybody involved.
From his agent Jon Perzley:
"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."
From Dak Prescott:
"I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend and I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody."
Arizona Cardinals On SI sends our deepest condolences to everyone impacted.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide and needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.