Vikings Felt Obvious as Kyler Murray's New Team After Cardinals Release

The Arizona Cardinals officially released quarterback Kyler Murray on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for his new team to be chosen.

The seven-year vet and former No. 1 overall pick is signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, per reports.

From Jordan Schultz:

"BREAKING: 2x Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray is signing with the #Vikings, per sources. One big detail: I’m told Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports, negotiated a no-tag clause in the deal — which will allow Murray to become a free agent again next year no matter what.

"Kyler Murray will now join Kevin O’Connell, who has had success with QBs in Minnesota over the years, including Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, and Josh Dobbs, and was preparing to do the same with Daniel Jones before he left for Indianapolis last year.

"Murray understands the value of being in Minnesota as Chapter 2 of his NFL career begins."

Why is Was Obvious Kyler Murray Wanted Vikings

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As Schultz mentioned in his post, the Vikings are no strangers to rehabilitating quarterbacks under head coach Kevin O'Connell, who in his own rights is considered one of the top offensive minds in the league.

Murray is more talented with a higher ceiling than Darnold, and with the presence of superstar receiver Justin Jefferson among other weapons, it felt inevitable Murray would end up in Minnesota given O'Connell's track record, a star wideout (Murray had his best years when DeAndre Hopkins was on the team) and a team convinced it can make a playoff push.

Murray is highly expected to beat out current Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the starting job in training camp.

The Vikings have made the postseason twice in the last four years alone. Murray has made one postseason appearance in his seven years with Arizona.

"I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke," Murray said shortly after news broke of his release last week.

"I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career. There’s not enough words to express how much the positivity has helped throughout this transition, I love you all.

"To my teammates…It breaks me the most that we never got it done. It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together. I truly wish it would’ve gone different for all of us. To all the staff, from coaches to trainers etc. I will miss the process of chasing the ultimate goal together every day.

"Lastly, I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it, wherever that may be."

From an organizational standpoint, Minnesota appears to be a bit more stable on top of their second-overall ranking in this year's NFLPA Report Card, whereas the Cardinals came second to last.

Talent. Facilities. Opportunity. It all matched with Minnesota.