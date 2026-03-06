Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s Next Team Reportedly Emerging

The Arizona Cardinals move into free agency with the expected release of quarterback Kyler Murray, and while free agency still has a few more days before unofficially beginning, his next team is already emerging per new reports.

According to New York Jets/NFL insider Connor Hughes, Murray is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Jets might not target just one quarterback in free agency. Belief from agents who met with them at the NFL Combine is that they prefer to add two -- if they can. It's similar to what the #Giants did a year ago (Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston)," he wrote on X.

"Kyler Murray was discussed, but he is expected to sign with the Vikings, per sources."

The Vikings were recently included in our list of potential landing spots that made sense for Murray, so this comes as no surprise.

Why Vikings Make Sense for Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy as a first-round pick just two years ago, though his tenure in Minnesota has been filled with injuries and inconsistency under center.

That hasn't fared well with offensive mind and head coach Kevin O'Connell, and this offseason after the Vikings fired their general manager, part of the fallout/whispers that emerged was O'Connell's preference for a new quarterback.

The Vikings hope to compete in their current window with weapons such as Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison in their passing arsenal.

That should bode well for Murray, who played some of his best football when he had a dominant receiver in DeAndre Hopkins previously in Minnesota.

Murray, thanks to Arizona ingesting over $50 million in dead cap space of his contract, will be able to sign for pennies on the dollar on the open market. For a Vikings team still needing to clear $46 million to even get cap compliant, that's the only way they'd be able to bring Murray on.

Murray, Jefferson and O'Connell seems like a fun trio on that side of the ball. We'll see if the two sides are actually able to strike a deal when free agency arrives.

Where Arizona Goes After Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are expected to explore numerous possibilities after Murray departs.

Free agents such as Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo have been linked to Arizona on the free agent market while Alabama's Ty Simpson could be a draft darling they're targeting later in April.

The trade market may also come to fruition as the Cardinals previously showed interest in Chicago Bears passer Tyson Bagent.

As of now, Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis are currently Arizona's rostered quarterbacks.

The Cardinals, if Murray is a pre-June 1 cut as expected, see their cap space drop just $2 million.

It wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Arizona punt on this year's quarterback market and stick with Brissett/another new presence in 2026 before exploring the market next offseason.