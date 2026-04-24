Obvious Winners, Losers From Cardinals' Draft Night Surprise
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TEMPE — The first round of NFL draft festivities is over, and the Arizona Cardinals came away with one of the draft's top playmakers.
The Cardinals, picking third overall, drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love - adding to a strong arsenal of weapons in Arizona with one of college football's best playmakers in store.
With such a massive pick, there's obvious to be winners and losers after the first round finished:
Winner: Michael Bidwill
The biggest winner here is Michael Bidwill, who will now see a plethora of season tickets, jerseys, merchandise and overall good press from the Cardinals. After the season Arizona had, Cardinals fans needed a reason to not only believe, but also pay attention.
Adding one of the draft's best/most recognizable players at a prominent (and marketable) position was a solid move by the Cardinals. For as much as people want to downplay the business aspect of this move, it wasn't everything to the draft pick - but it also isn't nothing, either.
Loser: Trey Benson
Trey Benson is by far the biggest loser from tonight. And to be fair, we labeled him as one after free agency when Tyler Allgeier arrived from the Atlanta Falcons to form a nice 1A/1B with James Conner.
Tonight was the nail in the coffin for Benson, who is now RB4 for the Cardinals and will need to have a career outing in training camp just to save a roster spot. That's unfortunate for a former Day 2 pick, but such is life when a mix of injuries and inconsistency rear its ugly head.
Winner: Mike LaFleur
Mike LaFleur now has weapons galore and a shortage of excuses to make some magic happen.
Trey McBride. Michael Wilson. Marvin Harrison Jr.. Kendrick Bourne. Jeremiyah Love.
While quarterback play is very much to be determined, LaFleur now has no excuses for explosives and firepower in terms of weapons at positions such as TE, WR and RB. If LaFleur is anything close to being the offensive mind he should be in terms of getting players in position to succeed, tonight was a massive win for his skill group.
Loser: Cardinals' Immediate Ability to Add OL Help
By passing on a right tackle, the Cardinals now find a shortage of top players at the position entering Day 2.
Nine offensive lineman were drafted in the first round, leaving the Cardinals' crop of options in the second extremely slim — to say the least. Arizona did sign a handful of players this offseason with starting experience, though those signings were more so depth than reliable starters.
Winner: Jacoby Brissett
The Cardinals couldn't move up into the first round for their coveted passer in Ty Simpson, who the Los Angeles Rams surprisingly took at No. 13. Arizona now will look to much lesser draft options who won't provide Jacoby Brissett with an obvious challenge moving into 2026.
That's fine, as Brissett was probably going to be the Day 1 starter anyways - though the Cardinals are locked into a contract stand-off with Brissett, who is demanding a raise a starter.
With the possibility of Simpson gone, Brissett's firmly entrenched as Arizona's starter... and now could be paid as such.
Loser: Monti Ossenfort
The Cardinals reportedly tried to move out of the third overall pick, taking the clock down to its final minutes before taking Love. PHNX's Johnny Venerable reports the Cardinals tried offloading the pick but "didn't get anything close" to what they wanted.
Such is life, though Arizona ultimately couldn't climb back into the first round for Simpson or any other top prospect that could have helped immediately. As a result, the Cardinals now find themselves in no-mans land with Day 2 approaching.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin