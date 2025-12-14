New Suitor Emerges for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are highly anticipated to move on from quarterback Kyler Murray in the 2026 offseason after seven roller-coaster years in the desert, as a fresh start might be beneficial for both sides.

As rumors will only grow around his expected departure, questions as to how and when that happens will be asked -- though the where in Murray's future is the biggest piece of the puzzle.

And a new team just potentially entered the mix.

Indianapolis Colts Emerge as Kyler Murray Trade Candidate?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts saw Daniel Jones go down for the season with an Achilles injury -- and if you don't have a grip on how dire their quarterback situation is, they inked 44-year-old Philip Rivers to a contract in hopes of saving their season.

Rivers isn't saving that team, at least past this season. Jones, who has seen a massive career turnaround in Indianapolis, is set to be a free agent after this season -- and while it was assumed the Colts wouldn't have allowed Jones out of the building prior to his injury, now all bets are off.

"A $46M franchise tag for a player unlikely to be ready for Week 1 seems aggressive, most notably because it will all but eliminate Indy’s initial 2026 salary cap space. Based on pure speculation, it’s highly likely that Jones is allowed to test the open market this March," Spotrac wrote.

"This allows the Colts the opportunity to do their due diligence on all trade and free agent options, while also keeping an open line of communication with Jones and his camp."

The future of Indianapolis' quarterback position is now very much in question, and with so much uncertainty -- Murray appears to be emerging as a potential option for Indianapolis.

Murray and the Cardinals were both included in Spotrac's article listing trade options and projected QB-needy teams in the 2026 offseason.

Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026 in the desert, which does help Murray become expendable.

The Colts will likely be looking for a veteran passer to increase their chances of competing now after a strong start under Jones, and Murray certainly fits that build.

Indianapolis currently is projected to have just shy of $50 million in cap space for 2026, so they could certainly take on Murray's contract -- though some believe the Cardinals would have to be willing to eat some of his salary to make a trade more enticing.

Murray would also be (in theory) an exciting add to Shane Steichen's offense in Indianapolis. Steichen and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also have a close relationship, so perhaps that helps facilitate a deal too.

Other teams who could be in search of a quarterback this offseason include: Atlanta, Cleveland, LA Rams, Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, NY Jets and Pittsburgh.