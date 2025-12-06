Insider Dissects Kyler Murray's 'Complicated' Future With Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't see Kyler Murray suit up again in 2025.

That's a known fact, as head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week Murray would be done for the year after his mid-foot sprain has failed to heal properly.

However, the future between Murray and the Cardinals is massively under question entering the 2026 offseason, where Arizona will face some tough decisions in regards to the direction of the franchise after another disappointing season.

Starting with Murray.

Kyler Murray's Complicated Future With Arizona Cardinals

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler dove into Murray's situation in the desert and described it as complicated:

"Yeah, this one's complicated. Kyler Murray [is] out for the year. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that his foot issue has just not responded the way they had hoped. So he won't play again this year. That brings up some huge implications for his future," said Fowler on SportsCenter.

"So what I know just talking to people around the league and with the Cardinals is that he has had a foot issue. He got a second opinion on it. He has told coaches throughout the process that, 'hey, I'm trying to recover. I'm just not all the way there yet.' However, people around the league and with the team do acknowledge there's probably a business element going on here because he's due nearly $37 million in guaranteed money in 2026.

"So is this similar to Daniel Jones or Russell Wilson in past situations where you got the guaranteed money, you want to make sure they don't get hurt, so you could potentially move them, trade them under, down the line. So there's certainly a feeling right now in league circles that Kyler Murray could be in the new uniform next year.

"And they've been pretty good with Jacoby Brissett. Even though the offense has been beat up, they've been able to move the ball with him. That at least solves the problems in the short term."

Full Clip

Breaking down the Kyler Murray situation with the Cardinals @SportsCenter with @garystriewski pic.twitter.com/a03Glm9K4g — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 6, 2025

Murray's money for 2026 is already guaranteed, though his 2027 base salary of $19.5 million will be fully guaranteed on the fifth league day of the new NFL year next offseason if he's still on the roster according to Spotrac.

Basically, the Cardinals will know well in advance if Murray is in their plans ahead of next March so they can either conduct business as usual or orchestrate a trade/release to avoid that bonus hitting their salary cap.

Brissett is under contract through 2026, so the Cardinals do have a temporary plan in place if they search for a more permanent solution elsewhere.

