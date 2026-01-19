NFL Analyst Sees Sean McDermott as Cardinals’ Potential Reset Button

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the third week of January still in search of their next head coach alongside several other teams, including the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo, as of this morning, leaps to the front of NFL head coach rankings after parting ways with Sean McDermott.

The move came as a surprise, as McDermott had turned Buffalo into a perennial conference powerhouse — though the Bills couldn't get over the AFC Championship Game hump under McDermott.

Now, the long-time Bills coach is a free agent, and one NFL analyst says the Cardinals could be a prime spot for his services.

Cardinals Could Benefit From Sean McDermott

Bills head coach Sean McDermott pleads his case with official Mike Carr in a 25-6 loss to the Patriots in 2018. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr offered this during the early fallout of McDermott's firing in Buffalo:

"I wonder what kind of chaos McDermott being on the market will cause. As one industry source noted, how does this impact the Titans search? McDermott comes from the Andy Reid tree, and Tennessee is down the road with Matt Nagy (who, along with Robert Saleh, seem to be the favorites for the job). Will the Titans at least pay McDermott some respect and bring him in?" said Orr.

"Similarly, I think this could have positive ramifications for both the Raiders and, especially, the Cardinals. Arizona seemed to be boxed out of the premium candidate market, but McDermott could be a stabilizing force in Arizona, a team that very much resembles the down-and-out Bills when McDermott took over that job in 2017."

The Cardinals initially requested 13 names for their vacancy before McDermott became available: Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver.

Hafley is reportedly a top option for Miami, so his services may not be available for much longer.

Other top Cardinals candidates for the job are still coaching deep in the NFL postseason, which will prevent Arizona from officially hiring any coaches on the Rams, Patriots, Broncos and Seahawks until next Monday at the earliest.

McDermott feels like a prime candidate to get the Cardinals out from the bottom of the NFL standings. He had seven straight 10+ win season with the Bills, and while their roster is clearly head and shoulders above Arizona's, there's still some solid pieces for McDermott to work with.

