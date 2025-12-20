NFL Insider: Cardinals Eying Bounce-Back, Not Reset

ARIZONA -- The future of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon seems to be changing by the minute in Arizona.

Gannon, who has just three games left in his third season in charge before completion, has seen numerous updates and opinions surrounding his job status since the Cardinals started 2-0 and crumbled ever since.

The seat is warm, to say the least -- and it's not due to the desert heat.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero updated coaching futures to every potential team, which included Arizona:

What Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero Said on Jonathan Gannon's Future

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Owner Michael Bidwill has been supportive of coach Jonathan Gannon, who overachieved with a rebuilding roster in his first two seasons, jumping from 4-13 to 8-9 last season. His young staff, including offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, has continued to grow into their roles on the job. And Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have yet to pick their own QB, taking on Murray -- with a contract that fully guarantees him $36.8 million next season, plus another $19.5 million if he's on the roster March 15 -- when they were hired in 2023," said Rapoport/Pelissero.

"With potentially a new QB, can the Cardinals make a leap back toward contention next season in a division in which the other three teams are all currently competing for the NFC's No. 1 seed? If Bidwill decides the answer is yes, the sense is he'll stay the course. Putting all the factors together and noting the overwhelming number of injuries this year, one wouldn't expect a change in Arizona."

This is a change of tune from a report that emerged yesterday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who gave a 70% chance for turnover to happen in Arizona after this season. You can read more about that here.

What Does Jonathan Gannon Have to Do to Save His Job?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gannon would have a tough time competing for a job if he loses out, which practically makes the Cardinals going 1-2 to finish the year mandatory.

Gannon also has to do something in respect to both coordinators. All respect to Rapoport, but Rallis and Petzing have underwhelmed this season.

It's more likely Rallis stays than Petzing, as the Cardinals' offense has been all sorts of dysfunctional in 2025. Gannon, ideally, would have a stronger presence in defensive play-calling while getting an experienced offensive coordinator.

