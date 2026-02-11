NFL Insider Hints Cardinals Preparing to Move On From Kyler Murray

ARIZONA — The future of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will only be debated further into the offseason until we reach an answer, one way or another.

Murray is set to enter his eighth season in the league, spending all prior seven in the desert after Arizona made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray's failed to deliver on the hype/promise, and while Arizona surely has their hand in doing so as well, the Cardinals are projected to at least weigh the options of Murray this offseason.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo says the Cardinals, who just hired new head coach Mike LaFleur, are likely to move on from Murray:

Why Cardinals Will Try to Move on From Kyler Murray

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals: I mean, it seemed like they were potentially moving toward a divorce when he sort of got injured, and we just never saw him again late in the season last year," Garafolo said this week.

"Ian, as you put it the other day, the Cardinals are likely to move on from Kyler Murray. Now there's a $36 million cash hit that's going to come with this, so it does avoid the trigger for the next year, even more guaranteed [money] — that's the way the contract is structured to sort of force you into making these decisions year after year.

"So the Cards are gonna have to eat some significant money here. Now, if they can trade them, obviously, that's ideal. But if somebody's taking on the bulk or all that money, Ian, don't expect a lot of compensation back for Arizona."

Murray is set to see a 2027 roster bonus of $19.5 million fully guarantee on the fifth league day of the new year (March 15).

Case in point, Arizona will have to make a decision on his future sooner as opposed to later.

Murray's trade value has been all over the place. Some reports indicate he'd fetch a second or third-round pick while other analysts believe his contract will ultimately deplete his value to a Day 3 (Round 4-7) selection.

The Cardinals have plenty of cap space to eat when it comes to potentially eating salary to facilitate a deal if truly desired.

With Jacoby Brissett under contract through next season and plenty of other options available, it does appear more likely than not Murray will find himself on a new team.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News