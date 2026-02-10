Free Agency Could Deliver Cardinals' Answer at Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2026 offseason with questions surrounding their quarterback position — though a potential answer is set to hit the free agent market.

We're roughly a month away from NFL free agency, where the Cardinals are projected to have nearly $40 million in spending without making additional moves.

While Arizona decision-makers weigh the potential of parting with Kyler Murray, another option in Kirk Cousins is expected to hit the open market according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to be released before the start of the new league year in March, allowing him to choose where or if he wants to play in 2026, league sources told ESPN."

Cousins will turn 38-years-old later this year and is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback that's had previous stops in Washington, Minnesota and most recently Atlanta. He went 5-3 as the Falcons' starter last season.

Dissecting Kirk Cousins, Cardinals Potential

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This would only be plausible if the Cardinals parted ways with Murray, which seems extremely up in the air moving closer to the NFL scouting combine. Arizona appears to be listening to offers but isn't obliged or forced to move off the former No. 1 overall pick.

There's other potential options emerging in free agency such as Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (more on him here) though Cousins presents himself as a far cheaper, more short-term option. Spotrac projects Cousins' annual market value to be $10.7 million while Willis is at nearly $36 million.

If Arizona believes the upside with Willis is worth investing in, that could be an option — though Cousins is likely more realistic due to where the Cardinals currently find themselves.

Jacoby Brissett is currently under contract through 2026, and as of now he projects to be Arizona's starter in a worst-case scenario. With no true options to hang their hat on moving forward at quarterback, the Cardinals are positioned to have a stop-gap at the position until a more viable path (i.e. next year's draft class) emerges.

That makes Cousins a good shot to keep the Cardinals steady at the position for the interim while not committing future resources at quarterback.

As far as actual play-style goes, Cousins does appear to be a strong fit under Mike LaFleur's projected scheme of a hybrid Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay offense that would largely be predicated on play-action utilization and timing.

Cousins previously worked under Shanahan in Washington as his quarterback for two seasons, so there's viable evidence and knowledge of what would likely be asked out of Cousins.

Cousins may not be the fan-preferred option, nor the best route for Arizona to steady the position for years to come — though he appears to very much be a realistic choice for LaFleur in the desert.

