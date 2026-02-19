Cardinals Face Decision on Free Agent Veteran WR

Our stay or go series on Arizona Cardinals free agents this offseason continues with veteran wide receiver Zay Jones.

Jones arrived to Arizona in the 2024 offseason initially as a depth piece, though after being re-signed to the Cardinals in 2025 he was fully expected to be the team's starting slot receiver.

Jones, thanks to suspension and injuries, only played 19 games across his two seasons in Arizona with two starts to his name. He'll be turning 31 later this year.

Zay Jones: Stay or Go?

Jones provides size (6-2) at the slot position and previously displayed production during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which made his eventual landing in the desert exciting.

However, Arizona hasn't been able to squeeze much out of the veteran wideout in either of his two seasons. In fairness, Jones was always going to be an afterthought in Drew Petzing's heavy run-focused approach with other weapons such as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and eventually Michael Wilson.

The debate here rests within what new head coach Mike LaFleur wants to do, as Jones was a coveted assett under prior leader Jonathan Gannon.

Fresh blood typically equals change on the roster, and that could very well be the case for Jones. Though he made only $2.4 million in salary last year, the Cardinals likely move on from the vet.

Where This Leaves Cardinals WR Room

Harrison and Wilson are the undisputed duo at the top of Arizona's receivers room — though it's extremely slim pickings after.

With Simi Fehoko, Jones and Dortch set to hit free agency this offseason, the Cardinals' third option at this point in time would be Xavier Weaver with Tejhaun Palmer and Andre Baccellia behind.

Simply put, the Cardinals will have to bring some outside juice to their fridge in order to raise the floor of their room.

That could come in free agency, where Arizona has a projected $39 million in cap space. The Cardinals may also opt for the draft, where they have all seven draft slots for 2026.

Especially with tight end Trey McBride leading the way for pass-catchers, the need for an elite weapon isn't up there. However, LaFleur and co. would be wise to add another weapon to the room.

