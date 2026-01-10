Buccaneers Interview Cardinals Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals QB Israel Woolfork has interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position, according to the team.

David Shaw also completed an interview for Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers parted ways with prior play-caller Josh Grizzard.

More on Woolfork from the Bucs' official report:

Israel Woolfork's Resume

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"In 2025, Woolfork worked with Cardinals quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray, who combined to throw for 4,328 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Arizona had the league's seventh-most prolific passing attack and finished 11th in interception rate (1.69%).

"Woolfork began his NFL coaching career in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, for whom he was the recipient of the team's Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship. He was hired by new Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon in 2023 to tutor the team's passers. Murray started that season on the team's reserve/PUP list but returned to start the final eight games and throw for 1,799 yards and run for 244 yards while accounting for 13 total touchdowns. In 2024, Murray completed 68.8% of his passes and threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while compiling a 93.5 passer rating.

"Before joining the Browns, Woolfork spent nine years in the college coaching ranks, beginning with a graduate assistant post at Miami (OH) from 2013-14. He later coached running backs and wide receivers for the RedHawks. Woolfork played wide receiver at Grand Valley State and helped lead the team to a D-II national championship in 2009."

Tampa Bay could be an attractive destination for Woolfork and other candidates with offensive weapons such as Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Cade Otton, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka on the roster.

That'd certainly be an upgrade from what Woolfork's worked with previously in Arizona.

More on Cardinals Coaching Carousel

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are still dealing with the fallout of firing head coach Jonathan Gannon, though a few assistants has previously taken NFL jobs elsewhere.

Most notably, former safeties coach Patrick Toney is now the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss while defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III is heading to Michigan State in the same role.

Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell interviewed for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator gig before losing out to former Cardinals quarterback David Blough.

Arizona, for their head coach position, have reportedly requested to interview all of Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley.

