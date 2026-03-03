Cardinals Finally Make Tough Kyler Murray Decision

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly ending the Kyler Murray experiment.

The Cardinals, per numerous insiders, are planning to release Murray ahead of the 2026 offseason.

From Adam Schefter on X:

"Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then. Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for 2027. He now will be moving on."

The Cardinals can't officially release him until the first day of the new league year, which is March 11. However, this allows both Murray and the organization to prep for the future with a week's notice.

Murray, drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, won Rookie of the Year honors and was a two-time Pro Bowl through his seven-year tenure in the desert.

Murray's elite athleticism, ability to make throws across the field and threat as a runner truly made him a dynamic weapon at the quarterback position.

However, inconsistencies followed Murray through his seven years in Arizona - and with new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, the Cardinals decide to officially part ways with the former top pick.

Arizona made the playoffs just once in Murray's tenure, which spanned over multiple coaching staffs in Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon.

Murray will now enter a free agent market as one of the top available players and can take a minimal contract to find the best team thanks to Arizona's hefty dead cap hit of $54 million owed to him. The Cardinals take a $2 million hit to their cap space with puts them slightly above $28 million entering free agency.

Expect organizations such as the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets to be interested in his services.

As for the Cardinals, they move into the future with Jacoby Brissett under contract for one more season with avenues such as free agency and the draft as possibilities to supplement their quarterback spot. Kedon Slovis is also on the roster.

Malik Willis has been a hot name on the free agent market while Ty Simpson is a name to watch in the draft later this April. Arizona will surely look to bring in an outside name to boost the room.

The end of an era has arrived, a rather disappointing one for both sides — though it was simply time to move on.