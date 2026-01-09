Commanders Eying Cardinals Coach for Coordinator Spot

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff is completely up in the air following the decision to part ways with head coach Jonathan Gannon, though one of his assistants could land a promotion this offseason.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders are interviewing Cardinals passing game coordinator and receivers coach Drew Terrell for their vacant offensive coordinator spot.

The #Commanders interviewed #AZCardinals passing game coordinator/WRs coach Drew Terrell for their vacant OC job, sources say. Terrell worked in Washington before AZ.



The team also interviewed several internal candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2026

Washington is looking to replace former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after he was fired following the 2025 season.

As Rapoport alluded to, Terrell did spend time with Washington previously. He was with the organization from 2020-22 as their assistant and eventually full time receivers coach before taking a job with Gannon in Arizona ahead of the 2023 season as their passing game coordinator/receivers coach.

Terrell was also the Carolina Panthers' quality control coach for two seasons before taking the job in Washington initially.

Now, the 34-year-old could be on his way back to his old stomping grounds with some exciting names to work with offensively, most notably quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders finished with a 5-12 record this past season. Offensively, Washington finished in the bottom third for both yards (318.8) and points (20.9).

Fallout of Cardinals Coaching Search

Terrell might have just been a candidate to run Arizona's offense in the future if Gannon was still running the show, as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was surely on his way out and the Cardinals would have had an opening.

Gannon was always high on Terrell, and while Arizona would likely have brought on an outside play-caller with prior experience, Terrell still would have been a good bet to be interviewed.

However, that's not reality — and Terrell looks to become just the latest Cardinals assistant to find new work after Patrick Toney left for Ole Miss' defensive coordinator spot and Winston DeLattiboudere III took the Michigan State defensive line job.

"We were going in the wrong direction, it seemed like. It came down to wins and losses. We've won one game since week two of the NFL season, and it just felt like it had gotten too far, and it was just time to go in a different direction," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on firing Gannon.

The Cardinals have already begun their search of their next head coach, but Terrell likely is looking to get out of town before any decisions can be made on the remaining staff.

