This Larry Fitzgerald Stat is Still Insane to Think About

Larry Fitzgerald's election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last night was a heavily obvious expectation considering his illustrious 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, though it was still an amazing moment to celebrate him nonetheless.

Fitzgerald was showered with nothing short of love from fans in Arizona and across the league after being one of five members set to be inducted into the 2026 Class later this August, joining Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.

Fitzgerald was a model of consistency throughout his time in the league, piecing together one of NFL history's best resumes with everything but a Super Bowl ring to his name. There was no doubting his spot in pro football's most exclusive club.

Yet the favorite stat everyone loves to quote when it comes to Fitzgerald isn't his receptions, touchdowns or yards — it's his tackles.

As a receiver.

This Larry Fitzgerald Stat is Still Insane

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald high-fives head coach Bruce Arians after scoring his career-long 80-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd quarter on Oct. 26, 2014, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald finished his career with more tackles (41) than dropped passes (35). And while the Cardinals' Hall of Fame pass catcher surely was better as a receiver than linebacker, this speaks more to his ability to come down with practically any pass thrown his way rather than his ability to bring down ball-carriers.

Here's a one sheeter with all the key stats on HOFer Larry Fitzgerald...including everyone's favorite:



More career tackles (41) than dropped passes (35). pic.twitter.com/vf5JShVDKF — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) February 6, 2026

Fitzgerald's numbers stack up against some of the best in league history, as he finished second only to Jerry Rice in receptions and yards when he unofficially retired after the 2020 season.

More from the team:

"Fitzgerald becomes the 16th individual who spent a significant portion of their NFL career as a member of the Cardinals organization elected to the Hall of Fame. The others are Charles W. Bidwill, Sr. (Owner, Class of 1967), Jimmy Conzelman (Coach, Class of 1964), Don Coryell (Coach, Class of 2023), T Dan Dierdorf (Class of 1996), HB John “Paddy” Driscoll (Class of 1965), CB Dick “Night Train” Lane (Class of 1974), HB Ollie Matson (Class of 1972), HB Ernie Nevers (Class of 1963), T Fred “Duke” Slater (Class of 2020), TE Jackie Smith (Class of 1994), HB Charley Trippi (Class of 1968), QB Kurt Warner (Class of 2017), CB Roger Wehrli (Class of 2007), CB Aeneas Williams (Class of 2014) and S Larry Wilson (Class of 1978).

"The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be inducted on Saturday, August 8 at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, OH."

