This Price Could Very Well Get Cardinals, Cowboys Draft Trade Done

The Arizona Cardinals are once again rumored to be eying a trade down the board of the 2026 NFL Draft, with recent steam emerging around a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Arizona (picking at No. 3) would be dropping out of the top ten to swap spots with the Cowboys at No. 12. While there's not exactly a blue chip prospect available in this draft, Arizona still can't afford to drop down numerous spots without having a haul in return.

There's been some rumors suggesting the Cardinals and Cowboys could do business in exchange for a third-round pick, though that's far too light of a price tag.

The Dallas Morning News recently floated a mock trade that makes more sense for the Cardinals in terms of what should be acceptable under general manager Monti Ossenfort:

What Cardinals, Cowboys Draft Trade Should Look Like

The Cardinals, in this package, get pick No. 12, 20, and 92 in this draft for No. 3, which would allow Dallas to draft either Arvell Reese or David Bailey.

"When it comes to a potential trade up — especially one of this magnitude — let's acknowledge the elephant in the room: It's going to take a lot. Like, all of the Cowboys' first three picks, for example. Parting with all three would be painful. One might even argue reckless, considering where the defense was a year ago," Joseph Hoyt wrote on Dallas' perspective.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear at the owners meetings that they wanted to find an edge rusher who could get after the quarterback and drop back in coverage. He alluded to the rarity of finding a player who could do that well. Reese and Bailey would fit the bill — and they would do it on rookie contracts."

But what about from Arizona's side of the deal?

This Would Be Fair Trade From Cardinals' Side

In 2023, the Cardinals executed a similar trade with the Houston Texans going from No. 3 to 12 in exchange for an additional first and third-round picks. While there's not quite a prospect at the level of Will Anderson Jr. in this draft, that should still be a reference point for any discussions.

This, compared to some of the other compensation floated, would be much more fair for Arizona to move down nine spots for.

Especially if the Cardinals are not 100% convinced or sold on anybody at their pick, moving down for the extra boost in draft picks would be a nice alternative.