Arizona Cardinals’ 5 Most Expensive Players Entering The 2026 Season

The Arizona Cardinals are mostly done making roster moves as the summer months approach, and the team's salary cap position isn't too shabby.

Using effective cap space (money that subtracts the amount needed to sign their draft class), the Cardinals have the tenth-most spending power at $19.7 million at the moment.

It's been quite the offseason for Arizona as they hope to reload rather than rebuild under the first-year guidance of head coach Mike LaFleur.

Some will have a chuckle at the Cardinals' current cap situation, as their number one player isn't even on the team anymore while a rookie draft pick entered their top five after putting pen to paper on his contract.

The Cardinals' top 2026 cap hits:

1. Kyler Murray: $46.5 million

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far and away the team's biggest cap hit, and it's not even close.

The Cardinals decided to finally end the Kyler Murray experiment in Arizona after seven years, and it cost them a pretty penny. Arizona opted to spread his dead cap hit out over two offseasons rather than swallowing all of it at once. They'll be on the hook for $7.2 million more in 2027.

He's the only player on this list who isn't on the team anymore.

To call this an expensive decision would be obvious. If it was the right one? That remains to be seen.

2. Budda Baker: $19.2 million

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates his sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker is the undisputed heart and soul of the Cardinals' defense after making a name for himself with multiple Pro Bowls to his name. Many fans nationally don't know much about the Cardinals, though they do recognize Baker's talents.

Baker's on the second of a three-year, $54 million contract extension. Though he did take a small step back in terms of play last season, he's still worth every penny.

3. Josh Sweat: $16.3 million

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sweat currently finds himself in trade rumors, but it's not believed to be over a new deal.

His 12 sacks led the Cardinals last season and was a career-best for the pass rusher, though Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon at the end of 2025 and that reportedly led to some displeasure with Sweat — who previously played under the coach in Philadelphia.

We'll see if any of those trade rumors come to fruition. For what it's worth, the Cardinals would save $10.8 million against the salary cap if they traded Sweat after June 1.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr.: $9.647 million

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Harrison enters a pivotal third season in the NFL after a roller coaster start to his career. Arriving as the No. 4 pick, he's flashed the talent — though not on a consistent basis.

There's hope a new offense under LaFleur will give Harrison new life, and with a pivotal fifth-year option coming next offseason, all eyes are on the former top pick to make good on what many labeled a generational talent.

And as a reminder, since Harrison was a first-round pick, his contract is fully guaranteed.

5. Jeremiyah Love: $9.640 million

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Love is the only player on this list who hasn't played a single official snap for the Cardinals just yet.

Love, the No. 3 pick this year, was made of the highest-paid running backs in the league once pen hit paper in terms of contract total, guaranteed money and annual average.

There's hope he'll be everything and more for the Cardinals moving into the future. He's certainly talented enough to make an impact on Day 1.

With a rookie as a top-five cap hit, Arizona's finances are quite interesting at the moment.