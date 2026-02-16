Tyreek Hill is Risky Option for Cardinals Future

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with plenty of avenues to improve their team, which shouldn't be too difficult after a 3-14 start.

The Cardinals have all seven draft picks (which includes the No. 3 overall selection) coming later in April while Arizona touts over $40 million in cap space and plenty of wiggle room to create more ahead of free agency.

With new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, the Cardinals' offense is set to see a boost in production — at least that's the hope.

However, a dynamic wide receiver just hit the open market, and the Cardinals may feel enticed by what he provides.

Tyreek Hill Emerges as Cardinals Option

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) watches from the sideline against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins, among many other notable moves today, split paths with Tyreek Hill.

From NFL Media's Tom Pelissero:

"Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, is currently rehabbing from a major leg injury suffered during the 2025 season and it is unclear when of if he'll play in 2026, per Pelissero, who added Hill would've had $11 million of his contract become fully guaranteed this month."

Hill, at his best, is one of the league's top options at wide receiver. His speed alone creates downfield ability for any passing game he's featured in on top of creating room underneath for others to work in more openly.

Under a LaFleur offense that's yet to be fully seen as his first year awaits in Arizona, adding Hill to a pass-catching room that already occupies Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson does seem enticing. The Cardinals lack a true vertical threat and Hill would fill that role nicely.

However, the best of Hill's game might be behind him. He's turning 32 next month and like Pelissero said, Hill's coming off a serious leg injury.

That, on top of his prior locker room issues spotted in both Miami and Kansas City, doesn't make him an ideal free agent target for Cardinals fans, who gave a resounding "no" as an answer in our X poll.

What are the #AZCardinals fans thoughts on Tyreek Hill? — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) February 16, 2026

The Cardinals still need a presence at slot receiver with the likes of Greg Dortch and Zay Jones entering free agency.

However, LaFleur should be tactful in his approach to building an offense. While adding Hill, in theory, would be fun for Arizona — this isn't Madden. You don't just plug Hill into a system with production automatically jumping.

Perhaps the Cardinals opt for another option at wideout. While Hill is enticing on paper, the Cardinals likely side-step his presence and everything that may come with it.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News