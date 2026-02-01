What’s Next for the Cardinals After Missing Out on Klint Kubiak

So, the Arizona Cardinals swung and missed on Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak, after meeting with the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, is reportedly set to join the silver and black upon first opportunity — which will come later on Feb. 9 after the Super Bowl is complete.

The Cardinals were widely viewed as outsiders in the race for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive play-caller, though they still managed to get a meeting with Kubiak late Saturday night.

However, the Cardinals walk out of Seattle empty-handed.

Where things go from here:

What Cardinals Options Are After Missing Out on Klint Kubiak

The Cardinals are now the final team in the NFL to be without a head coach, as Seattle becomes the ninth team (official agreement pending obviously) to land their next leader with Arizona still stuck on the sidelines.

One would hope the Cardinals are deep in their process and ready to make something official sooner than later with the NFL scouting combine this month and free agency beginning shortly after in March.

Arizona's finalists are reportedly all of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

All three held in-person interviews and can be hired immediately since they're not coaching in the Super Bowl.

Opinions vary on who Arizona should hire, though LaFleur is the heavy favorite to land the job thanks to his mold of being a young offensive play-caller with years of experience under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

However, the knock on LaFleur is his lack of experience as a head coach and a failed previous stint as an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets a few years back.

Morris has previously led two separate head coaching stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Falcons recently. He's well-liked and respected across the league and is expected to pursue something in TV if he doesn't land a coaching gig this cycle.

Weaver is the third and perhaps least-hyped name on this list, probably due to the steep drop in production from Miami's defense this past season.

For what it's worth, Vance Joseph is highly regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and received heavy interest early in the coaching cycle. He's expected to remain with the Denver Broncos as their defensive coordinator for 2026.

Though dwindled, the Cardinals still have options. But they must act quickly after another coaching candidate bypassed them.

