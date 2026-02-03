Why Cardinals Lost Out on Their Top Defensive Coordinator Choice

The Arizona Cardinals are still in search of a defensive coordinator as the staff under the freshly hired Mike LaFleur begins to take shape — though it's not for lack of effort.

The Cardinals desperately were trying to secure the services of veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who ultimately chose the Tennessee Titans over Arizona.

SI.com's Albert Breer revealed why.

Why Gus Bradley Chose Titans Over Cardinals

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley looks on during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cardinals offered more money and defensive play-calling, though Bradley chose Tennessee.

"Mike LaFleur and his old buddy Robert Saleh (the two were together with the Jets, and while LaFleur was let go, that wasn’t really Saleh’s doing) were battling over Gus Bradley for about 24 hours—and Bradley chose to go to Tennessee with Saleh, despite a richer financial offer and the opportunity to call plays in Arizona," Breer wrote in a recent piece.

"Bradley’s relationship with Saleh is why. Saleh views Bradley as one of his most important mentors, having learned under him in Seattle on Pete Carroll’s staff, before Bradley brought Saleh with him to Jacksonville after getting his shot there to be a head coach. That the two are reuniting is a nice stroke of luck for Saleh, since Bradley was likely to become Kyle Shanahan’s DC in San Francisco (replacing Saleh) had Raheem Morris not been available."

LaFleur is reportedly set on a special teams hire soon, though his coordinator spots are still open among virtually other spot on LaFleur's staff at this point in time.

Bradley would have been a strong choice thanks to his experience at numerous stops as a defensive coordinator on top of his prior head coach run with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which would have given LaFleur somebody to lean on ahead of the monster task of turning the Cardinals around.

Where Cardinals Might Turn Now

Who could fill that defensive coordinator role?

Nick Rallis is still supposedly under contract in Arizona, remaining after prior head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired. He's called plays for the Cardinals' defense the last three years.

Breer highlighted a couple other names, however:

"So where does LaFleur turn now? He could try and take Aubrey Pleasant off the Rams staff he just left, though I think that may be less likely. One name of interest is Texans secondary coach Dino Vasso, a young rising name who came up under Jim Schwartz," said Breer.

The Cardinals' defense certainly has talented names to work with, though the unit as a whole massively underperformed under the watch of Gannon/Rallis this past season.

LaFleur, an offensive-minded coach, needs to strike on a suitable coordinator that can steady his defense in Arizona if he'll have any shot of succeeding.

