Options Are Dwindling After Cardinals Miss on Top Defensive Coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are seeing top defensive coordinator candidates drop left and right.

Since hiring head coach Mike LaFleur yesterday, notable names such as Raheem Morris and Anthony Weaver have taken defensive coordinator gigs elsewhere.

The Cardinals are now set to miss on veteran play-caller Gus Bradley, who is heading to the Tennessee Titans per reports. He joins head coach Robert Saleh, who had Bradley as an assistant head coach in 2025.

The Titans are hiring Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. Robert Saleh adds a trusted piece to his staff. pic.twitter.com/7Lh5brxigD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2026

Ian Rapoport said the Cardinals had "significant interest" in Bradley while Albert Breer believed Arizona had the edge for Bradley.

"Some moving parts —With Raheem Morris in as 49ers DC, market is moving on Gus Bradley. Either the Titans or Cardinals could hire him as DC, with Arizona having the edge of making him play-caller. If Tennessee misses on Bradley, Atlanta's Mike Rutenberg is a name to watch," Breer said yesterday.

Why Gus Bradley Made Sense for Cardinals

Bradley previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks — where he was the original architect of the famous "Legion of Boom" defense.

He also was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16.

That experience would have been pivotal for the Cardinals' staff around LaFleur, who is entering his first-ever head coaching gig. Many believed Bradley would have been a strong fit thanks to his seasoned tenure in the league, especially on the defensive side of the ball as LaFleur is an offensive guy.

Where Do Cardinals Turn From Here?

After losing multiple top DC options within the last 24 hours, the Cardinals may feel compelled to quickly pull the trigger on somebody they like.

That could be Aubrey Pleasant, the Rams' current assistant head coach and passing game coordinator who has spent the last three seasons with LaFleur in Los Angeles. Pleasant interviewed for the Chargers' defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason.

Nick Rallis is still assumed to be under contract for Arizona after spending the last three years calling plays as their defensive coordinator under Nick Rallis. Perhaps the team's familiarity and dwindling options will see Rallis retained for another coaching staff.

However the cookie crumbles, the Cardinals surely have seen numerous tapes quickly dip out of the pool of available candidates. With just weeks remaining until the NFL scouting combine, Arizona needs to assemble their staff sooner as opposed to later.

