Ranking 7 Biggest 'What Ifs' of Arizona Cardinals' Offseason

Mandatory minicamp is behind us, and now the Arizona Cardinals enter the final (and brutal) stage of the offseason before training camp's July 22 date approaches.

It's been quite a drastic few months of change for an organization desperately in search of turning the tide, moving on from franchise figures in quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

There's always going to be thoughts and wonders of how the team could possibly look different based off various scenarios and things that did — or didn't — happen.

In no particular order, here's ranking the seven biggest what ifs of the Cardinals' offseason:

1. What if Cardinals Signed Malik Willis?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Willis was the big fish Arizona couldn't reel in, or at least refused to cast a big line out into the waters of free agency for.

The Cardinals were set to part from Murray and Willis was free agency's top quarterback option. Ties to new head coach Mike LaFleur, particularly his brother Matt who coached Willis in Green Bay, made Arizona favorites to land the mobile quarterback.

Yet it was the Miami Dolphins who ultimately caught the big fish, and reports emerged soon after the Cardinals had a firm price set for Willis before he opted elsewhere.

What if Willis signed in Arizona? There's probably a bit more buzz around the organization, as LaFleur would have a fresh face as their starting quarterback that held potential to help now and in the future. That also would have eradicated any Jacoby Brissett contract drama. While personally I was skeptical on Willis' ability to take the next step as an NFL passer, there's no denying Arizona would at least have some sort of defined direction at football's most important position.

2. What if Cardinals Kept Jonathan Gannon?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the hours before Gannon was fired, we were in the locker room speaking with players for exit interviews. Every player, on and off the record, vouched for Gannon to come back.

That, mixed with the wildly vague and unknown reporting surrounding his job status, made owner Michael Bidwill's decision to move on from Gannon a bit surprising — though it was always tough to justify bringing a head coach back after he lost his final 13-of-14 games.

Still, Gannon was a respected leader in the locker room.

What if Cardinals didn't fire Gannon? The Cardinals' offense probably wouldn't have had as much hype around it with LaFleur not arriving to the desert, though if Gannon was brought back changes surely had to be made to one (if not both) coordinators. The Cardinals would likely have hired a veteran offensive play-caller, which does change the dynamic/outlook of their potential on offense. Arizona, with Gannon and perhaps general manager Monti Ossenfort on the hot seat entering 2026, make a few more desperation win-now moves as a result.

3. What if David Bailey Fell to Cardinals?

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey is introduced before the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the Cardinals' biggest holes entering the offseason was found at their outside linebackers room, where Josh Sweat anchored an extremely top heavy pass rush room. Arizona ultimately didn't add any extra help, though it almost wasn't that way.

The Cardinals weren't shy about bringing in top pass rushers for visits before the draft, the most notable being Texas Tech's David Bailey. Bailey had a mix of production/athleticism at the position and would have given the team's lackluster pass rush a much needed boost.

However, the New York Jets — picking one spot before Arizona at No. 2 — drafted Bailey, which led to Jeremiyah Love's arrival to the Cardinals with no further pass rush help.

What if Cardinals drafted Bailey? Bailey very well may have been the pick if he was available, as even Love conceded to reporters he knew he'd be a Cardinals player for sure after Bailey was picked. If Bailey was drafted instead, Arizona's defense becomes much more fortified thanks to a legitimate threat opposite of Sweat. It's exciting to think about what a strong pass rush can do by complementing a youthful Cardinals secondary. That also means Love wouldn't be in the desert, though the Cardinals would have been just fine with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner in the mix.

4. What if Cardinals Traded Josh Sweat?

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sweat signed to Arizona in the 2025 offseason on a four-year, $76.4 million deal — a contract that, so far, has been beneficial for both sides.

Yet after Gannon was fired, reports of Sweat being unhappy and requesting a trade emerged out of the desert — though Sweat ultimately wasn't traded through the various stages of the offseason.

The Cardinals' top pass rusher had a close relationship with Gannon, who clearly knew how to maximize Sweat with the outside linebacker's top two seasons in terms of sack production coming from his watch.

What if Cardinals traded Sweat? If the Cardinals obliged, they probably would have netted a somewhat high draft pick to help replace their top pass rusher. Assuming Bailey would have been off the board, the Cardinals very likely wouldn't have gotten another viable player barring a trade for say Jonathan Greenard or somebody of that nature. There were little avenues to improve the room even with Sweat on the roster, so trading him would have only depleted that room's ceiling even more while giving Arizona one of the league's worst pass rushes.

5. What if Cardinals Fired Monti Ossenfort?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a press conference at the Arizona Cardinals facility in Tempe after the first round of the NFL Draft on April 23, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there was chatter around Gannon's job status, the same heat didn't quite seem to follow around Ossenfort. Considering he assembled the roster that went 3-14, it was interesting to see the Cardinals move on from their head coach but not general manager.

Ossenfort is sticking around for 2026, and moves this offseason indicate a belief he'll be around for 2027 barring another drastically disappointing season.

He's now entering a fourth season in the desert, and patience is growing thin from fans to assemble a winning product.

What if Cardinals fired Ossenfort? The Cardinals, firing their head coach and general manager on top of parting from Murray, likely hit the reset button in full fashion. Whoever the Cardinals hire likely cleans house and parts from aging stars such as Sweat, James Conner and Budda Baker as another full rebuild arrives to Arizona. The Cardinals also trade out of the third overall pick for more future draft capital and are right back to where the team was in 2023.

6. What if Cardinals Kept Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals moved on from Murray after seven years of up and down play in Arizona. It wasn't easy for either side, though it was a mutually beneficial decision.

Murray moved on and now is set to compete (with expectations to win) the Minnesota Vikings' QB1 job while the Cardinals are very much in quarterback purgatory at this point in time.

The talent and potential was always there with Murray. The consistency was not.

What if Cardinals kept Murray? LaFleur would have had much worse options for his first season at quarterback, and while he was able to install his system in Arizona, the Cardinals had one of football's most athletic players at the position anchoring the offense. The issue is Murray's simply not a puzzle piece fit for what LaFleur's offense wants while the quarterback is too talented to have Arizona in prime draft position. The result? A middling seven-win season that has the Cardinals far out of reach for a top quarterback next year.

7. What if Cardinals Traded Up for Ty Simpson?

Apr 24, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams first-round draft pick Ty Simpson poses with his jersey during a press conference at Code Next at Hollywood Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were heavily connected to NFL Draft quarterback Ty Simpson even before the regular season ended, and after Murray departed, Simpson and the Cardinals were a heavily connected pairing.

Simpson, with Fernando Mendoza out of the picture, was Arizona's next best option to find their potential quarterback of the future. However, he had just 11 starts under his belt and was wildly debated prospect.

The Rams ultimately shocked everybody by picking Simpson at No. 13, taking the Cardinals completely out of consideration with their No. 34 pick in the second round.

What if Cardinals traded up for Simpson? The Cardinals, with knowledge of the Rams wanting Simpson, would have had to fork over some serious draft picks to make the move up for the quarterback and essentially mortgaging their future for Simpson. As a result, the Cardinals take themselves out of the running for 2027 while pushing their chips all in with Simpson, who is then the favorite to start in Week 1.