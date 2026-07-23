Cardinals Mailbag: Answering Crucial Questions Ahead of Training Camp

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have arrived at training camp.

The team, reporting yesterday, is set for their first practice at State Farm Stadium later today with storylines galore surrounding the organization.

Under the first-year tutelage of Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals are hoping to answer a few questions.

Until that happens, we'll answer yours. Thanks to everybody who responded to the mailbag. We'll do another throughout camp, so if you want to ask a question, feel free to drop me a follow on X at DonnieDruin.

When does Jeremiyah Love take over as RB1? - Austin

Austin, the Cardinals won't have a true RB1 this season. Historically, LaFleur has never touted a bell cow running back in his offenses in New York or Los Angeles. With a loaded backfield, that's not going to change.

I do think Love will ultimately lead the room in touches assuming everybody is healthy. However, Tyler Allgeier and James Conner are far too talented to not have some sort of impact.

Love is a dynamic talent. He should be used early and often — and with that thinking, perhaps it will take a week or two for the No. 3 overall pick to settle his feet, but he was drafted high for a reason.

What signs have you seen that say this defense can turn things around? - Jeff

Jeff, I think the most crucial ability is availability, and that's something the Cardinals didn't have at all in 2025. They're much healthier entering 2026, and that is the first step in turning things around.

I'm mostly interested to see how the defense looks without Jonathan Gannon in the defensive room. This is Nick Rallis' unit now, fully, and hopefully he can get back to the exotic looks and simulated pressure that made him a fun defensive coordinator for the first 1.5 years in his seat.

I think Arizona didn't do much to improve the pass rush, nor did they make any significant upgrades at any position group really. They're banking on health and continuity, and at this point in the season, that's all we can, too.

For whatever reason, which players are considered to be on the bubble even before training camp starts? - Ed

Ed, there's a few players that come to mind.

We covered this in our first Cardinals roster tier (which you can check out here). Trey Benson is the biggest name that pops up after Arizona added plenty of talent to the room, pushing him down to effectively RB4 duties. There's a chance he's traded or cut if everybody stays healthy.

Kei'Trel Clark is another name I am watching. The Cardinals' CB room was loaded with talent last year, and that was without Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting, both of which are returning from their respective ACL injuries. He'll have to play his best ball to solidify his spot on the roster.

Should we just move on from Jacoby Brissett and start Carson Beck from Week 1? - Sam

Sammo, I understand the fan base's frustration with Jacoby Brissett. I really do.

However, the Cardinals have been so insistent on retaining him for a reason. He's their best shot at immediately competing, and while Arizona indeed needs to see Beck at some point this season, the Cardinals can't just roll Beck out to start the year just for the sake of sample size.

The Cardinals, despite narratives, are trying to win. There's too much on the line every season for teams to not put their best foot forward, and yes — that includes Arizona. Brissett was productive last season and has an established rapport with the team's top weapons.

He probably won't finish the season as QB1, but it's hard to see Arizona moving on from Brissett barring some wild asks on his pending contract restructure.

What kind of donuts and how many donuts are you bringing in day one? - Bryan

Bryan, I do not think State Farm Stadium will allow me to bring outside food in. That being said, I love the Donnie Donuts nickname.

If I had to bring some in, my vote would be a dozen with a split half of glazed and chocolate glazed — but I don't discriminate, I'll eat pretty much any donut... which might explain why the scale looks the way it does.

Sincerely appreciate all the support.