Cardinals Coaches, Teammates Fully Backing Jacoby Brissett

TEMPE— Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett was back at the team's facility for mandatory minicamp, albeit his participation levels were minimal to none.

Brissett's still in the midst of a contract dispute with Arizona, one that will likely drag into the coming weeks ahead of Cardinals training camp according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Brissett, donning a jersey and stretching with the team, was a non-participant for the Cardinals during Tuesday's period of practice open to reporters.

Still, just his presence alone means a lot to coaches and players who spoke afterwards.

"It was just good to see him. He's had a lot changed since I'm guessing the last time you saw you guys saw him, terms of his family and all that kind of stuff in a positive way," said Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, who also confirmed Brissett was in team meetings.

Josh Sweat also was back in the mix but chose a similar path as Brissett in terms of his participation, you can read more about that here.

Brissett's on the final year of his deal in Arizona and is seeking a pay-raise from the $5.4 million he's set for this season. After having what statistically was his best season, Brissett wants a deal closer to considerable starting quarterback money.

"The guys are super excited to see Jacoby back. It was great. That's our guy through and through, we're behind him 100% So it was good to see him," said Paris Johnson Jr. after practice.

The Cardinals, reportedly, are willing to work with Brissett on a re-worked deal — though the two sides were significantly far apart before mandatory minicamp started according to ESPN.

“Guys are excited that he was here," said Trey McBride.

"Guys want him here. Obviously would love to have him in the building. He’s working through somethings on his own so we totally understand that. You can just tell the presence that he brought today being in the building was awesome."

The Cardinals have one final day of minicamp practice before departing for the summer, where training camp at some (TBD) date in July awaits ahead of the 2026 season.

If Brissett strikes a new deal to remain with the Cardinals is yet to be seen, though clearly teammates were vocal on supporting the team's projected starting quarterback.