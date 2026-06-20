Ranking Cardinals' Biggest Hot Seats Ahead of Training Camp

ARIZONA — As the temperature rises in the desert, seats begin to get hot.

That's true for practically everyone driving a car, and some key figures within the Arizona Cardinals' organization.

The Cardinals move into 2026 with a new head coach, which resets a few hot seat meters in the building when discussing who is on the hot seat and who isn't with training camp just over a month away.

We evaluated Arizona's general manager, head coach and one player on their respective hot seat rankings on a scale of 1-10 — 1 being ice cold, 5 being average and 10 being flaming hot.

GM Monti Ossenfort: 6.5/10

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during a pre-draft news conference on April 16, 2026, at the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ossenfort operated this offseason like a general manager who didn't believe his job was in danger, though there's undoubtedly outside pressure for the Cardinals to take a step forward in his fourth season running the team.

Ossenfort survived a coaching staff change and was spared by owner Michael Bidwill before hiring a first-time head coach in Mike LaFleur and moving on from franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. While the rebuild isn't full blown, the reset button was indeed smashed ahead of 2026.

The expectations around Ossenfort and his team this coming season can't be framed in black or white. Nuance will be needed when evaluating Ossenfort's overall job security, as the playoffs aren't expected but another poor season simply can't happen.

That's where the definition of "poor" can range from person to person, and while that will ultimately be up to Bidwill, there's no doubting the Cardinals need to show signs of life before Ossenfort can discuss a fifth season.

HC Mike LaFleur: 3/10

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, Ariz. on June 10, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LaFleur's job is by no means in danger, nor is he on the "hot seat" — though there is a certain caution that comes with first-time head coaches.

Barring a disastrous season that features one or zero wins with blowouts in every other game, LaFleur should be brought back for 2027. This season won't be measured by wins for LaFleur, but more so how he's able to command the locker room and implement an offensive system that's supposed to revamp the team.

This year should be about setting that foundation and getting the organization set up for a franchise quarterback in the near future. The Cardinals banked on LaFleur's offensive potential, and after a season to learn on the job, Arizona should really make strides starting next offseason.

For now, LaFleur's seat isn't hot. And it shouldn't be unless things get historically bad in the desert.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 7/10

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals' Tempe facility on June 2, 2026. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former No. 4 overall pick has failed to deliver on the generational label many placed on his name since landing in Arizona. An up and down two seasons for Marvin Harrison Jr. has led many questioning what his role and future looks like with the Cardinals.

The third year of any NFL career is viewed asa make it or break it season, and that rings especially true for Harrison. The Ohio State product has suffered from an unfortunate mix of drops, injuries and lackluster usage in the offense.

The good news? If anybody can maximize Harrison, it should be LaFleur — whose mentors in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay have excelled in getting receivers open in space.

That should be exciting for Harrison, though with his fifth-year option looming next offseason, all eyes are on Harrison to see if another offensive mind can push him forward.

Make no mistake about it, Harrison has to improve this season.