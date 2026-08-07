11 Winners and Losers From Cardinals' Hall of Fame Game

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener is now in the rearview mirror.

The Cardinals fly back to Arizona with a full 60 minutes of football under their belt after an incredibly exciting Hall of Fame Game battle with the Carolina Panthers — though it ultimately ended in defeat.

Wins and losses don't matter in preseason play, as coaches are simply looking for execution and if anybody can separate themselves as we near roster cut-down day.

Separating the winners and losers from Arizona's first taste of football:

Winners

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before playing the the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike LaFleur - Arizona's offense looked great on Thursday night. The Cardinals were able to run the ball and LaFleur's implementation of zone work in the run with motion out wide in the passing attack was a breath of fresh air compared to Drew Petzing. Play-action was used often to merge the run/pass game, and overall the ball moved well and points were put up. Tough to complain about that.

Carson Beck - Beck might've been the biggest winner from the Hall of Fame Game, as he finally got an opportunity under the bright lights of primetime and shined. Beck, in the one game sample size that we saw, looked everything like the passer Cardinals fans wanted him to be. From his processing to his efficiency and willingness to hit the deep ball, some serious juice was pumped into Arizona's quarterback room.

Andrew Billings - Many laughed at Billings' arrival, though he impressed in the initial snaps we saw him play. The monolith of a defensive tackle registered a sack and two tackles for loss in the opening stages of the game, making his role — and what he's capable of — quite clear along Arizona's defensive line.

Bam Knight - Knight is fighting for a roster spot, and at this point, the question may be if the Cardinals want to keep a fourth running back as opposed to deciding between Knight and Trey Benson. Knight paced all running backs in rushing yards last night and looked particularly strong in LaFleur's new scheme.

Chase Bisontis - This was a massive win for Bisontis, who has been behind starting right guard Isaiah Adams during training camp but finally got some significant run — and boy did he look the part of an NFL offensive guard. Bisontis was moving people in the rushing attack and might have just kept the door open at Arizona's starting right guard spot.

Jalen Brooks/Reggie Virgil - It's tough just to choose one receiver, though both balled out in their own respects. Brooks probably gets the nod here with 99 yards on three receptions, hauling in deep passes and holding on to the ball despite getting rocked. Virgil, meanwhile, continued an impressive week of camp with a game-high five receptions for 66 yards.

Losers

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (9) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BJ Ojulari – Ojulari played 35 snaps last night, putting into perspective just how dire his role appears to be in Arizona's outside linebackers room. Ojulari didn't play great either, getting caught in run containment while completely whiffing on an open sack. Ojulari just might be on the outside looking in right now.

Xavier Weaver - Weaver fumbled during return duties (but thankfully the ball was recovered) before making a poor decision on a punt return, watching the ball bounce at the 12-yard line and rolling inside the five-yard line instead of either fair-catching it or trying to block a defender to let the ball roll into the end zone. Ball security, decision-making and special teams prowess is how Weaver will make this roster. He didn't display any of that on Thursday.

Nick Rallis - Rallis' unit looked uninspired after forcing punts on the opening two drives, allowing Carolina to score on their final six-of-seven possessions. Rallis isn't a loser for that, or allowing 33 points which included a game-winning drive, however. He's placed here because it's quite clear Arizona's defense has little to no depth behind their starters once again. That's not ideal after the Cardinals couldn't stay healthy last season.

Trey Benson - Benson didn't play due to injury, and he might not play the whole preseason thanks to a meniscus injury that's still following him from last season. Neither is James Conner, though Conner's an established veteran and leader in the locker room. Benson, especially with Knight performing like he has in camp and preseason now, feels like a departure waiting to happen.