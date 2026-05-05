Realistic Cardinals Free Agent Target Just Vanished

ARIZONA — The veteran free agent market is expected to pick back up after the 2026 NFL Draft as teams now won't see their compensatory pick formula impacted by signings.

Many thought the Arizona Cardinals would be players in the market to add some of free agency's biggest names, though one of the best is now off the board.

According to various reports, the New York Giants are signing top defensive tackle D.J. Reader. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says it's a two-year deal worth $12.5 million.

This is a two-year deal worth $12.5M with up to $15.5M including incentives, per source. https://t.co/4C9jzM4m33 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2026

Reader was featured in our list of five free agents the team could pursue after the draft and was Pro Football Focus' top ranked free agent before signing in New York.

Reader wasn't a make-or-break signing for the Cardinals, especially this late in the process. His deal is fairly player friendly and something Arizona may not have done even with plenty of cap space available.

The Cardinals, as of publish, have $29.3 million in effective cap space according to OverTheCap, which already takes into account the projected amount of money needed to sign players from their draft class.

The Cardinals added names such as Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings and Kaleb Proctor to the defensive line room this offseason among others, so perhaps Reader was never in the cards to begin with.

However, for a front that rotates heavily under returning defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the more capable bodies, the better.

That would have been the case for Reader, who would have immediately lifted the floor of Arizona's defensive line room.

Now, if a veteran DL is still in the mix, they'll have to look elsewhere.

The Cardinals may still be eying the veteran edge rusher market, where names such as Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney still find themselves available.

“I would say 31 other teams are probably looking at their team right now and saying they’ve gotten better and have improved," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said after the draft on the current roster.

"In all reality, none of us know. None of us know until we get out on the field in September and (see) how we mesh, how we perform and if we stay healthy—all of those things. I think everybody can say the same but until you’re out there competing when things mean something, it’s something you don’t really know.”

The Cardinals don't have many moves left in the tank ahead of training camp.