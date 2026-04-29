With NFL Draft Complete, Five Free Agents Who Could Push Cardinals to Playoffs

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, and for the Arizona Cardinals, there's still work left to do on the roster.

The Cardinals did well in upgrading the rushing attack and plugging some depth along the roster, though there's still a few key spots on the roster that are lacking in talent.

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur is hoping to flip the script in 2026, and if Arizona will indeed shock the league — these five players could help the Cardinals do just that:

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Does Bosa have his best football ahead of him? It's arguable thanks to injuries we've already seen the best of him in previous years, though he's still clearly capable of getting after the passer and that's something Arizona desperately needs opposite of Josh Sweat. Bosa tallied 54 quarterback pressures last season and most importantly, stayed healthy.

Calais Campbell, DE

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campbell, the ageless wonder, would be welcome back with open arms. The Cardinals said they've been in contact with him, so there's hope of a reunion.

Campbell is somebody who would pay dividends both on the field (6.5 sacks last year) and in the locker room as a veteran to help the transition for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

This is an obvious move for the Cardinals to make, but the ball is in Campbell's court.

Mike Hilton, CB

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The health of Garrett Williams is unknown to begin the start of the year, leaving a massive gap at slot corner.

Enter Mike Hilton, who was one of the NFL's best at the position before a shoulder injury stopped him in 2025. Now a free agent, Hilton could immediately steady the ship for Arizona's secondary while Williams is out, and once everybody is healthy, Hilton would be a high-end rotational piece for a position group that can never have enough talent.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If Bosa isn't the answer, perhaps Clowney is.

Don't let the journeyman label fool you, Clowney had a solid 2025 season with a 19.1% pressure rate (third in the NFL behind Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr.) and a pass-rush win rate of 16.8%, per PFF.

Arizona needs help getting to the passer. Clowney does just that.

DJ Reader, DL

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Cardinals added a few interior lineman through the offseason, but with how often Arizona rotates their defensive line, there's never enough bodies for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Reader is one of the better free agents still available at this point in time and is somebody who can reach the passer from the interior (meshing well with Walter Nolen III and newly drafted Kaleb Proctor) while also not being terrible in run support either.

Not flashy, but could be impactful.