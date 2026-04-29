With NFL Draft Complete, Five Free Agents Who Could Push Cardinals to Playoffs
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The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, and for the Arizona Cardinals, there's still work left to do on the roster.
The Cardinals did well in upgrading the rushing attack and plugging some depth along the roster, though there's still a few key spots on the roster that are lacking in talent.
First-year head coach Mike LaFleur is hoping to flip the script in 2026, and if Arizona will indeed shock the league — these five players could help the Cardinals do just that:
Joey Bosa, EDGE
Does Bosa have his best football ahead of him? It's arguable thanks to injuries we've already seen the best of him in previous years, though he's still clearly capable of getting after the passer and that's something Arizona desperately needs opposite of Josh Sweat. Bosa tallied 54 quarterback pressures last season and most importantly, stayed healthy.
Calais Campbell, DE
Campbell, the ageless wonder, would be welcome back with open arms. The Cardinals said they've been in contact with him, so there's hope of a reunion.
Campbell is somebody who would pay dividends both on the field (6.5 sacks last year) and in the locker room as a veteran to help the transition for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.
This is an obvious move for the Cardinals to make, but the ball is in Campbell's court.
Mike Hilton, CB
The health of Garrett Williams is unknown to begin the start of the year, leaving a massive gap at slot corner.
Enter Mike Hilton, who was one of the NFL's best at the position before a shoulder injury stopped him in 2025. Now a free agent, Hilton could immediately steady the ship for Arizona's secondary while Williams is out, and once everybody is healthy, Hilton would be a high-end rotational piece for a position group that can never have enough talent.
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
If Bosa isn't the answer, perhaps Clowney is.
Don't let the journeyman label fool you, Clowney had a solid 2025 season with a 19.1% pressure rate (third in the NFL behind Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr.) and a pass-rush win rate of 16.8%, per PFF.
Arizona needs help getting to the passer. Clowney does just that.
DJ Reader, DL
The Cardinals added a few interior lineman through the offseason, but with how often Arizona rotates their defensive line, there's never enough bodies for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
Reader is one of the better free agents still available at this point in time and is somebody who can reach the passer from the interior (meshing well with Walter Nolen III and newly drafted Kaleb Proctor) while also not being terrible in run support either.
Not flashy, but could be impactful.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin