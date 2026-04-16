Cardinals RB James Conner to Have Special NFL Draft Moment

The 2026 NFL Draft is one week away, and the Arizona Cardinals will see one of their own take part in a special moment during festivities.

"Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will join other active players and NFL Legends in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, April 24 to announce the Cardinals picks on the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"An Erie, PA native, Conner played collegiately at Pitt and was drafted by the Steelers in the third-round (105th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Steelers and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Conner appeared in 50 games (33 starts) with Pittsburgh and had 2,302 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns prior to signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2021."

The Cardinals have all of their original picks, which includes their selections in the second (No. 34) and third round (No. 65).

Arizona, funny enough, is reportedly a possibility to take a running back at some point in the draft, even with their third overall pick.

It should be a great homecoming for Conner, who spent much of his life before Arizona in the Steel City — who is set to host their first NFL draft.

Conner, for as special as he is to Pittsburgh, could have an argument to be equally as crucial to Arizona after spending the last five years as a crucial part of the Cardinals' team.

The evidence of that even rests in this offseason, where Arizona opted to restructure Conner's contract as opposed to releasing him.

Conner, through the highs and lows of Arizona's last few seasons, has been a steady and consistent presence on and off the field. Not only was his back to back 1,000-yard seasons big for the Cardinals on the field — his leadership in the locker room is even more crucial.

2025 unfortunately saw him injured in Week 3 with a season-ending foot injury.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I know how much JC puts into the game. He’s a leader. On offense, to lose him, it definitely hurt us," star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said of the injury. "Sending him nothing but prayers. I know how much I respect him, and just what he does day in and day out, so it’s very unfortunate. That’s the game that we play, knowing those risks, but we hate to see it happen to people like him.”

Conner should have a nice homecoming in Pittsburgh next week and hopefully will be welcoming some impactful players in the same swing.