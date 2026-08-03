Trey Benson Trade Buzz Growing Louder After Cardinals Roster Moves

GLENDALE — Trade buzz continues to heighten around over Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson.

Benson was not spotted at yesterday's practice — not even dressed on the sideline — and head coach Mike LaFleur (who is pretty good at keeping reporters updated via injury) didn't mention his potential absence ahead of Sunday's practice.

There was already trade speculation around Benson entering his third season in the league, though his absence yesterday was followed today by the Cardinals claiming running back Evan Hull while working out fellow ball-carrier Jermar Jefferson, which only ignited that speculation.

The #AZCardinals waived DL Coziah Izzard and WR Tejhaun Palmer and claimed DT Cam Horsley and RB Evan Hull.



Cardinals also tried out RB Jermar Jefferson.



Notable since RB Trey Benson was not spotted at practice yesterday — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) August 3, 2026

LaFleur says his absence was due to injury:

"Just a little discomfort, little flare up in the left knee. It's unfortunate because he was feeling so good, and I thought he was really getting his legs underneath him. I thought he strung together some good days. It was good news today that he was feeling much better," he told reporters ahead of Monday.

Benson has been an obvious trade candidate for the Cardinals since the arrival of Tyler Allgeier (free agency) and Jeremiyah Love (draft) — on top of James Conner, who restructured his contract to stay with the team for 2026.

A former Day 2 draft pick, Benson's early career in Arizona has been marked by injuries and inconsistent opportunity/play. He's shown the ability to pop off a big run, similar to his days at Florida State, though he's yet to realize his full potential in the Cardinals' backfield.

The Cardinals seem intent on running the ball plenty, though with such a top heavy backfield in Allgeier/Love/Conner, Benson is very much on the outside looking in.

He was named a loser in our winners/losers of training camp so far, which you can find here.

Not only has Benson's role in Arizona's offense taken a hit — his chances of being on the roster have as well. Benson was listed as RB4 on the Cardinals' first depth chart, though Bam Knight has seen more team work ahead of Benson as we enter Arizona's first preseason game.

Knight very well could get a final nod thanks to special teams work if a decision comes down between the two of them. Benson has seen limited action during 11 v 11 opportunities, and when he has participated, it's been with the third team.

The Cardinals, in an ideal world, would trade Benson before cutting him for a late-round pick. There's plenty of running back-needy teams who would send a flyer to get Benson, who simply might need a change of scenery to thrive.

Benson has played 17 games for the Cardinals across his two NFL seasons. He ended on injured reserve both seasons with an ankle (2024) and knee (2025) injuries. On 92 rushes he's averaged 4.9 yards per carry with one touchdown to his name.