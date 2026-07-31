Tyler Allgeier Breaks Silence on Cardinals Drafting Jeremiyah Love

GLENDALE — Tyler Allgeier has been in this position before.

Allgeier rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie running back in Atlanta before the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with a top-ten pick in 2023. Years later after Allgeier inked a two-year deal to land in Arizona, the Cardinals made Jeremiyah Love the No. 3 overall pick.

It's a familiar and perhaps even unfortunate territory for Allgeier, who has yet to fully get an opportunity to be a lead back in the NFL despite hitting multiple stops.

Allgeier has been the subject of plenty of chatter since the Cardinals welcomed Love, and for the first time, Allgeier spoke to reporters:

Tyler Allgeier Not Upset at Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love

"I felt like it was good. The front office has their reasons and all of that, but I think it's just another weapon to get on the offensive side. I think it was a great pick," Allgeier said at Cardinals training camp.

"Great player. Great competition in the room, and we got, really a backed up room, so it's great to have. I think depth, especially in this league, is always great to have. Just having a lot of options, so he's a great piece."

The Cardinals quietly have one of the NFL's busiest running back rooms, as players such as Allgeier, Love, James Conner and Trey Benson are all fighting to gain snaps.

"It's not like there's any bad blood or anything. I think just building that relationship — We're pretty close right now too, so just building that relationship and just feeding off each other on and off the field. So it's been good," said Allgeier.

Allgeier said he was watching on draft night when the Cardinals got Love before receiving a call from head coach Mike LaFleur.

Allgeier said LaFleur told him, "You guys are going to be a really good tandem."

"I believe that," Allgeier added. "We're gonna be really good."

"It was a really good communication between him, which I can respect because head coaches or anyone doesn't have to do that. So being able to just communicate that, it was good. So I knew what I was getting into, and shoot, we're here now. Deep into camp, we're splitting both [first-team reps], and shoot, it's just great competition from here on out."

For as talented as Love is, he's still a wide-eyed rookie looking to soak everything in as his first NFL season prepares to get underway. Even in the face of stiff competition, Allgeier says he's been a resource for Love — along with the other veterans in the room.

"He's a rookie. It's not college anymore, but it's the league, so it's being able to just take him under my wing. Whether it's just eyes, just being able to show him on the field, and then him being able to learn from that. He's been doing an awesome job just being a sponge, taking in everything, all the information, learning the playbook and all that stuff, so it's been great," Allgeier added.

"So whatever questions he has, he'd always just ask me or JC [James Conner] or any of the other backs because we've been all pretty great collectively, which has been awesome. You don't really get that a lot."

There's only one football. Most of the time, only one running back will be on the field. There's plenty of talent in Arizona's backfield — though even with the stiff competition, the goal is common across the board.

"At the end of the day, we want to win. I want to win, so I think that's the most important thing. I feel like that's the mindset that everyone has in the room as well that we just want to win."