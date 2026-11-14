Trey McBride Earns New Cardinals Honor

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have finally made Trey McBride a captain.

Amid the plethora of injuries, the Cardinals are placing the coveted "C" on McBride's chest for the second half of the season according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

That’s Captain Trey McBride to you now 🫡 pic.twitter.com/URdC5P8UF5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2026

The Cardinals, sitting at 3-6, are now moving into the second half of the season hoping to rescue their season.

“He earned it,” LaFleur said on McBride getting the nod (h/t Arizona Sports).

“I think there’s two things about him. One, every single day he puts in the work, and the guys see that. The way he plays on Sunday, it’s how he practices, too. Maybe not as much (expletive)-talking, but nonetheless, he practices the right way.

"Then the second thing that is awesome about any leader, any person in general, he is himself. He’s not trying to be anyone that he’s not, and he just loves this game, he loves that locker room and he loves doing what he can do for this organization.”

McBride, a staple in the Cardinals' organization since emerging as their starter years ago, looks to usher in a new era of Arizona football as Carson Beck gets the nod.

"Of course. Obviously, he's the best player on our offense and one of the best in the league, if not the best. He just carries himself the right way, does the right things, comes in the building (and) does the right things. You all have seen him. When he gets out on that field, he's a 'dawg' and he wants the football," Beck said of having McBride.

"Obviously, we try to get it to him in any way possible. Just leaning on him — we were talking after practice and walked through everything that we have in the script and whatnot. How he sees things, how he sees the defense, different options on his routes and how he can run certain things against certain coverages. Just making sure we're on the same page because that's one guy that I haven't really gone with as much. Watching him — he makes a ton of plays, and you definitely want the ball in that guy's hands. Just walking through that stuff, really leaning on him about how he sees it and making sure we're on the same page."