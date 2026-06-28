Why 2026 Could Finally End the Cardinals' NFL Purgatory

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals fans have known mediocrity for far too long.

Personally, I've covered the team since 2021 — I haven't seen the Cardinals win a playoff game or a division title despite shifts in the front office and coaching staff.

Deeper fans in the desert who pour their heart and soul into the team have suffered for far longer. Outside of an occasional flash in the pan season, the Cardinals typically aren't synonymous with success. They own North America's longest championship drought, and that doesn't appear to be ending soon.

Yet for all the suffering and constant heartache, there just might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Cardinals Just Need to Grind Through 2026

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yahoo!'s Frank Schwab did a fantastic breakdown of the Cardinals' 2025 outlook, and while he practically dismantled the organization from top to bottom — his final parting words offered a bit of hope that stuck with me:

"The Cardinals should be able to pass the ball, and they'll have more than their share of entertaining games this season. Mike LaFleur comes from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan offensive guru tree, the Cardinals have a fantastic set of skill-position players, and Jacoby Brissett can at least run an offense. That will give Arizona a chance to steal a few games," he said.

"But their defense, offensive line, quarterback play and tough schedule will likely lead to a top-five draft pick and perhaps the first overall pick.

"In a deep 2027 draft, a top-five pick should be enough to get a quarterback who can potentially lift the Cardinals out of NFL purgatory. As for many teams near the bottom of these rankings, the 2027 NFL Draft will be a big story throughout the 2026 season. At least it's something to look forward to."

Hope is practically the only thing fans can cling to in the offseason, though not even the most optimistic of Cardinals fans dare to dream about a magical postseason run in 2026.

The Cardinals surely don't need to find confetti for a Super Bowl parade this season, though the national narrative around the organization mostly revolves around their placement in a tough NFC West, no franchise quarterback, a rookie head coach and the NFL's toughest schedule.

While the aforementioned caveats are true, it's also possible for Arizona to be much closer to competing than some see on the surface.

As we previously covered, the Cardinals are close to assembling an elite offense thanks to individual talent — they simply need to find a quarterback to complete the puzzle.

That's much obviously easier said than done, as franchise quarterbacks don't exactly grow on trees... though there are lottery tickets available every year in the draft, and Arizona figures to have some winning numbers entering 2027.

That's perhaps the light at the end of the tunnel — as the Cardinals simply need to suffer through one more season before the door truly opens to find their next franchise passer.

There's no guarantees of this happening. Every year we think we can project what a draft class looks like and every year we are proven wrong in some shape or fashion.

Yet even Cardinals fans can dream of not a successful 2026 season, but a 2027 offseason that has potential to change the direction of the franchise.