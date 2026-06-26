Cardinals Are 1 (Important) Piece Away From NFL's Next Elite Offense

ARIZONA — If the Arizona Cardinals are assembling a puzzle, they've got some fairly strong pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

Drafting running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick will hopefully be the cherry on top of one of the NFL's most underrated assortment of weapons, if not sneakily one of the best.

Love, one of college football's dynamic playmakers, joins a Cardinals running back room that already held names such as Tyler Allgeier and James Conner. Arizona's pass-catchers include names such as Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. while their offensive line received multiple upgrades in the interior this offseason.

It's a group of playmakers that ranked sixth in ESPN's assessment of NFL teams and their respective WR/TE/RB trios.

"There's a scenario in which Love and Harrison live up to expectations, Wilson is able to sustain the sort of form he showed without Harrison on the field all season and the Cardinals have a legitimate case for No. 1 in these rankings next year. But it also feels like the only true sure thing they have is McBride," wrote Bill Barnwell.

McBride is the only elite proven and consistent commodity the Cardinals have had in recent years, though the potential of Arizona's attack is undoubtedly through the roof.

The Cardinals, assuming new head coach and play-caller Mike LaFleur carries his end of the bargain, are just one piece away from truly having an elite offense.

However, it's the most important component to success.

Cardinals Are One (Important) Piece From Elite Offense

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, Ariz. on June 10, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals thought they had their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, though recent years ultimately proved the two were better off splitting apart.

Currently, the Cardinals tout Jacoby Brissett as their projected starter while also possessing Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in their quarterback room. Brissett's likely gone after this season, Minshew is a mere rental and Beck's status as a recent third-round pick leaves ample room for any scenario.

Perhaps this year will be more so focused on what the Cardinals can establish in terms of identity, giving LaFleur a solid idea of what his own system looks like in terms of requirements for success at quarterback.

History tells us a strong processor will do the trick, as we've seen numerous quarterbacks operate successfully under LaFleur-influenced offenses in San Francisco/Los Angeles. Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy all were never elite in arm talent, though they ran their respective offenses to near perfection within its parameters.

The Cardinals will have ample opportunity to potentially complete their offense in 2027, where a massively talented quarterback pool from the college ranks is expected to enter the NFL Draft. Whether they'll deliver on the hype remains to be seen.

Arizona's on the brink of having an elite offense. Now, it's on decision-makers in the front office to find the final — and most pivotal — piece to making that happen.