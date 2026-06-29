Why the Cardinals’ Offense Could Look Familiar — Yet Be Completely Different

The Arizona Cardinals invested heavily in the offensive side of the ball this offseason, splurging across different avenues such as free agency and the NFL draft ahead of a massive 2026 that will see new head coach Mike LaFleur lay the foundation for what's ahead.

While there's questions on the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals' offense has the individual talent to make ticket prices worth admission. Whether they collectively can string wins together remains to be seen.

Yet between a new play-caller and surplus of fresh faces on the roster, the Cardinals' offense projects to be massively different.

Mike LaFleur: Same Cookbook, Different Results

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks to the media during rookie mini-camp on May 8, 2026, at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Truth be told, if LaFleur's offense is anything like his mentors in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, the Cardinals' philosophy isn't going to dramatically change from Drew Petzing to LaFleur.

Petzing's offense, when functioning, featured a strong rushing attack to setup the play-action passing attack for success with multiple tight end packages often used.

LaFleur's iteration of the Cardinals should follow much of that same idealogy.

While the cookbook may be the same, LaFleur's ingredients and execution makes him an entirely different chef.

LaFleur's usage of pre-snap motion will be a fresh change of pace compared to Petzing. Yet the motion won't only be available to help give Arizona's quarterback a tell on what potential coverage the defense is running — more so, receivers in motion will be advantageous for angles in the blocking game and creating different leverages/separation pre-snap for Cardinals wideouts.

The route structure of LaFleur's offensive background in Shanahan/McVay is largely more advanced than what we saw out of Petzing's Cardinals. That boils down to play design, too.

Both play-callers make hay through the ground game, though LaFleur's usage of zone concepts will be much different than Petzing's preferred methods of downhill/gap running plays.

The idea of establishing the run to open up the pass remains the same. How the Cardinals go about that in 2026 will be far different, at least in the details, compared to last season.

New Faces = New Results

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There's an old saying for football coaches: Jimmys and Joes, not x's and o's.

You can design plays and craft schemes all day long, though the talent on the field ultimately determines results.

The Cardinals signed players to every position group (besides tight end) that could see some sort of starting lineup change in 2026.

Carson Beck and Gardner Minshew both arrive to a Cardinals quarterback room that is highly expected to see Jacoby Brissett emerge as the Week 1 starter — though all bets appear to be off after.

It feels more likely than not Brissett will not make it through the entire season, cracking the door open for either of Arizona's backups - potentially even both — to make a starting cameo in 2026.

The Cardinals' running back room got reworked with Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier setting themselves up as a strong 1-2 punch this coming season. Though splits and carry distribution are very much up for debate, Arizona will utilize both often while returning backs in James Conner and Trey Benson take a backseat to fresh legs.

Arizona's receiving corps didn't undergo massive cosmetic changes this offseason, though the team did replace slot receivers in Greg Dortch/Zay Jones with Kendrick Bourne, who enters as WR3 behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

While Bourne is technically a new starter, LaFleur's offense will utilize receivers through various alignments and spots. So just because Bourne is labeled a slot receiver doesn't mean he won't align elsewhere, and vice versa for Harrison/Wilson.

The offensive line saw three upgrades along its starting unit entering 2026. Isaac Seumalo has a firm grasp at left guard while second-round pick Chase Bisontis will be in competition for the right guard spot with Isaiah Adams. Elijah Wilkinson assumes starting right tackle duties.

That's eight different players who could become new starters for the Cardinals this season.

That, combined with the presence of LaFleur, will totally change how the Cardinals take the field this fall.