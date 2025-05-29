Ranking Cardinals Best Defensive Players
The Arizona Cardinals defense was a tale of two faces in 2024. The unit provided great numbers in spite of its lackluster talent -- especially when you see the pass rush's production with a box of scraps thanks to injuries decimating the room.
However, the Cards' defense struggled to hold its end of the bargain at times last season, including a late collapse that wasted a strong start to the year with a potential path to the playoffs. To be frank, it was seemingly inevitable, as you can only mask injuries and average production for so long.
It therefore came as no surprise when Arizona went all-in this offseason to improve the group from the front seven to the secondary. The team focused on upgrading positions and specifically adding depth to spots that didn't have much -- especially the defensive line.
There will be raised expectations for a group who surprised last season to be better and more consistent in 2025. If they hope to live up to those expectations, they will need some standout players to help anchor the group.
The Cardinals have more than a few key pieces defensively to accomplish that, and I believe in three players specifically who will determine it. Among the three most pivotal guys, AZ will rely on its top veteran, biggest offseason addition, and most exciting young player to take charge.
Ranking Cardinals Top Defenders
1. Budda Baker
There can be no other choice for the top option when it comes to the most important defensive players for the Cardinals than the star safety who has anchored the group for years. Success starts and is dictated by the nine year veteran.
AZ’s defense had more than its fair share of rotation and faces on the defensive side of the football under three different head coaches in that timeframe, but Baker has been the lone constant. His reliability is what separates him from many before him.
Large expectations are being placed on defense in year three of Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis coaching the group. With a plethora of heavy investments to that side of the football, there are no more excuses for subpar play.
Baker will continue to be exactly who he is, so we won’t have any questions with him. Although it’s not his responsibility, we are hoping that he can coach up some of the new and/or young players to the unit.
2. Josh Sweat
Speaking of heavy investments, perhaps none made in the offseason are more pivotal than Sweat.
Even after the Cardinals produced more than 40 sacks a season ago, it had much more to do with coaching and scheming than reliability from their past rushers. Zaven Collins paced the team with five sacks, and that simply is not enough from who is supposed to be your top guy.
That’s where Sweat comes in, who will be looked at and depended on to be the team's ace pass rusher. He's sustained above average production for several seasons, but his best two seasons in the pros came under Gannon when he was the Eagles defensive coordinator.
A reunion between the two raises expectations and means there’s a little room for error. I don’t anticipate that to be an issue, however, and could see Sweat push for a double-digit sack season in his first year in the desert.
3. Garrett Williams
After Arizona took a chance on Williams with a day two selection made on him coming off a serious knee injury, it took him a little time to become one of the NFL‘s best inside corners. Williams is not only dependable, but he’s flat-out a great player and is overdue for his first Pro Bowl selection.
That will be the hope in year three for Williams, but he will still be asked to continue playing at the high-level that he has been.
Even as a nickel cornerback, Williams is still a tone-setter for the secondary. His ability to lock up inside and underneath passing is a great and undervalued asset he gives to the defense entirely. Williams also just gives Arizona a cornerback to be respected.
In a corner room full of young and exciting, but unproven talent, Williams provides the former as a well-respected inside defender. The fans will need time to catch up, but NFL teams are aware of who he is. Should Williams continue playing at his current level or even get better, he will become the face of the backend of Arizona's defense.
Honorable mention: Calais Campbell
Will Johnson was nearly my choice here, but I’m putting more emphasis on the long time star defensive lineman this season to be up a group that was one of the biggest weaknesses on defense last year.
In fairness to Campbell, expectations in terms of production should be in line for the soon-to-be 39 year old. Asking for a double digit sack season is unrealistic for a player who hasn’t posted those numbers in several seasons, but we can ask for him to stabilize the room, especially with the seemingly endless reliability.
Campbell has given many teams over his career and the Cardinals are hoping he gives them the same.