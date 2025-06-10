Top NFC West Offensive Coordinators Ranked
Offense runs the NFL these days and your best chance to win a Super Bowl more often than not lies in the hands of how it performs.
It certainly affects your chances of winning your division, and the NFC West is no different than any other.
It’s a division loaded with weapons and no worse than above average quarterback play, but more than anything else it’s a division with two of the best offensive minds in all the league.
It’s no surprise offensive coordinators in this division are constantly probed and hired by other teams, even collegiately, for other jobs and opportunities. Two teams in particular have seen the most success with their offensive coaches, finding bigger positions, including several head coaches.
2025 features four intriguing offensive coordinators to monitor with everything to gain — some with far more than others.
Looking at this division’s offensive coordinators, I had interesting debates for who was the best and who was last in a ranking from one to four.
I don’t feel confident about any consensus here, but I do like my number one choice more than the three guys behind him.
Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams
If you’re an offensive coordinator working under Sean McVay, there’s a very good chance that you’re one of the best in the league and destined for a future head coaching position. LaFleur fits that distinction.
LaFleur whose brother, Matt, is the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has displayed plenty of intelligence to place LA and a great offense in a position to run it back as NFC West champions.
Eyes will be on Matthew Stafford to see if this is the year. He takes his biggest step backwards as he's 40 years old. The Rams have given him top-tier weapons at his disposal to make sure his production stays up. Free agent addition, Davante Adams lineup opposite Puka Nacua with Kyren Williams leading the backfield.
That’s a terrific trio, especially with Williams being a pass catcher, to make sure Stafford is no worse than serviceable.
Of course, LaFleur will need to continue coaching up the offense and make sure that’s the case.
There will always be questions about how much an offensive coordinator under McVay is responsible for its production and play, but his coaching tree has a good track record. LaFleur might just be the next in line. 2025 is a great opportunity to prove it.
Klay Kubiak, San Francisco 49ers
The first of two Kubiak‘s on this list (yes two), Klay gets the edge over his brother on this list ranking.
Similar to what we said of LeFleur, Kubiak is facing a big season to show how much of an imprint he leaves as a play-caller for the 49ers. Working under Kyle Shanahan tends to do that to a guy.
Also similar to LaFleur, Kubiak has no shortage of weapons at his disposal to put together a great offense. Think whatever you would like of Brock Purdy, but he’s still an above average quarterback with several weapons to take advantage of.
Brandon Aiyuk may be coming off what is for all intents and purposes a bad season, but his track record for success is more notable than that — we will have to see how he recovers from a season-ending injury. Other receivers like Juwan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall round out and underrated core that can make things work.
Then, of course, you still have George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. As long as they’re healthy, San Francisco will always yield a potent and extremely offense.
How much impact Kubiak has will be tested this year. Shanahan is an offensive mastermind like his father and gets first and last say of play calling. But once again in a similar situation to LA, a big season from Kubiak could help his case to become a future head coach in the league.
Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks
Klint is the other Kubiak I was referring to. But unlike his brother, he is in full control of his team's offense. The Seahawks' focus will continue to be defense as long as Mike McDonald is running the team.
But that’s great news for Kubiak, who will be on full display with no distractions.
2025 will be much different for Kubiak than last season. Seattle has a new quarterback after signing Sam Darnold and trading Geno Smith. They also replaced DK Metcalf, who was traded recently, with veteran Cooper Kupp. Longtime receiver Tyler Lockett is also gone to make things that much more dramatically different.
But that’s not to say that the Seahawks don’t have weapons. Darnald is coming off a career season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also coming off a masterful season and appeared ready to assert Metcalf as the Seahawks' top receiver. The running back room has potential with Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and rookie Damien Martinez — but that room, and particularly Walker are facing prove it seasons.
This presents Kubiak with a terrific opportunity to prove himself. If Donald plays as well as he did last year, then that in itself will prove his status. But getting the most of his weapons like Smith-Njigba and Walker will prove if he’s ready to take advantage of young talents.
Kubiak has everything to gain in 2025.
Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals
Coming in last is a coordinator that I have had no shortage of criticism for. This isn’t just a prove-it season for Petzing — it’s do or go home.
This is the moment and season for Petzing. How he manages this offense could very well determine if the Cardinals get back into the playoffs.
What's so interesting about this situation? It’s basically the exact same as last year. In fact, I’m not sure how many major differences are being made and considering his struggles with maintaining the offense, that’s not the most ideal way to enter 2025.
But that’s exactly why this is such a big upcoming season. Petzing we’ll have to look at an offense that was pedestrian at best last season and make his own adjustments. Hopefully he took the offseason to watch hundreds of hours of tape to identify what works and what did not and from their craft a new offense.
He has weapons to use, so there’s no excuses there. Trey McBride is one of the best young tight ends in football. Marvin Harrison Jr is looking to build off a good rookie season and James Conner is as consistent and reliable runner as you’ll find.
Like Petzing, Kyler Murray is also facing a massive season. Perhaps the two of them will be able to work together and change their fortunes in the desert.
It’s no accident Petzing had head coaching interviews this offseason, but he has a ton to prove to live up to those hopes and dreams. It’s not as though I don’t believe in him, but I’m certainly in wait-and-see mode for Petzing in 2025.