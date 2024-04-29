Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Hello there, sickos! And welcome to this Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Draft mock! If you’re like me, it’s always draft season and it gets so much more exciting to preview the future draft the moment the current one ends.
Looking ahead to the 2025 class, it looks to be a defense-loaded group with plenty of wide receivers and some elite running backs to boot. However, there is no clear-cut QB1 as of now.
As it stands, everybody possesses their own first round draft choice, which will make this exercise a ton of fun as we explore the needs of each team individually.
But enough chit-chat! Let’s get to the reason we’re all here…
Disclaimer: this draft order is decided via inverse FanDuel Super Bowl odds. If you have a problem where you’re picking, take it up with them and not me.
1. Carolina Panthers (+30,000)
The pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge Rusher, Tennessee
For what it’s worth, I don’t think the Panthers will be picking first overall. Regardless, they need a new edge rusher after trading Brian Burns this offseason. Pearce enters this offseason as my top player fresh off a 9.5 sack campaign for the Vols. Pearce’s ceiling feels limitless.
2. New England Patriots (+18,000)
The pick: Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver, Missouri
Next year’s wide receiver class doesn’t have a Marvin Harrison Jr. level prospect, but it has several borderline elite players and Burden leads the charge for me. The Mizzou product topped 1,200- yards last season and is as complete a prospect as any. The Patriots need a number one for new franchise quarterback Drake Maye and Burden fits the bill.
3. Denver Broncos (+15,000)
The pick: Travis Hunter, Cornerback/Wide Receiver, Colorado
Hunter can be a cornerback or wide receiver depending on your taste, but I believe in him to be the former at the next level. Either way, Burden is either a great compliment across from Pat Surtain on defense or an upgrade at wide receiver for Bo Nix. A true win-win for Denver.
4. Washington Commanders (+15,000)
The pick: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
The Commanders curiously didn’t make a heavy investment in upgrading their offensive line for new franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. Although Daniels’ running ability could help him, it will also hurt him in the pocket. Campbell is familiar with blocking for Daniels after two years together in Baton Rouge, making this a perfect fit.
5. Tennessee Titans (+13,000)
The pick: Drew Allar, Quarterback, Penn State
Next year’s quarterback class will be subjective, and I doubt we will go into the offseason with any clear-cut QB1. For me, I like Allar the best. If the Titans have a top-five pick it means that Will Levis hasn’t taken a step forward and now is the time to move on. Allar is a precise passer, but I’d like to see him push the ball down the field more.
6. New York Giants (+10,000)
The pick: Carson Beck, Quarterback, Georgia
Beck is a safe prospect, but I’m still waiting for him to really go off. Nonetheless, Beck looks the part and is coming off a successful season for the Bulldogs where he finished with just under 4,000 passing yards. 2024 will be a big test for him as he prepares to play without Brock Bowers.
7. Arizona Cardinals (+10,000)
The pick: Harold Perkins Jr., Edge Rusher, LSU
Although not my top player overall, Perkins is perhaps my favorite prospect in the draft, and I’ve kept tabs on him since his freshman year. Perkins dominated as an edge rusher that season before LSU moved him into a hybrid role at linebacker last year that he slowly grew into. The Cardinals have recently liked these kinds of players, but I trust Jonathan Gannon to line him up on the edge and let him attack the quarterback.
8. Minnesota Vikings (+8,000)
The pick: Will Johnson Jr., Cornerback, Michigan
The cornerback class is loaded and even still Johnson has a firm grasp on CB1 entering the offseason. Johnson was arguably the best player on a loaded Michigan defense and has seven interceptions over his first two seasons in Ann Arbor. The Vikings got their new pass rusher in Dallas Turner and can get a shutdown corner behind him in Johnson.
9. Las Vegas Raiders (+8,000)
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
I’m not sold on Sanders just yet, but there’s no denying he has some serious upside. 2024 is a huge season not only for him but for the Colorado program, with the season likely tied to Sanders’ success. A big season could get Sanders as high as the top overall pick.
10. New Orleans Saints (+8,000)
The pick: Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas
I’ve cooled off on Ewers since he decided to return to school for his senior year, but I still believe in him at the next level. The Saints are stuck at quarterback and although they took Spencer Rattler in this past draft, there’s a reason he was a fifth-round pick. A top-10 pick also means Derek Carr has continued to regress and New Orleans must take a quarterback.
11. Seattle Seahawks (+7,500)
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
Williams is a toolsy prospect with a ton of room to grow, but he’s already shown off some serious talent in a rotational role with Georgia. The former five-star recruit has as high a ceiling as anyone in the class, including my top guy, James Pearce. The Seahawks will gladly pick such a wildly talented prospect who could end up in contention for the number one overall pick.
12. Indianapolis Colts (+5,500)
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
Benjamin Morrison picked off six passes as a freshman and followed it up with three more as a sophomore. The Phoenix, AZ product will keep him in contention with Will Johnson as the top cornerback in the draft, which will grab the Colts’ attention as they search for a top cover man.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5,500)
The pick: Jabbar Muhammad, Cornerback, Oregon
Muhammad is off to Oregon for his last collegiate season. The last two seasons he spent at Oklahoma State (2022) and Washington (2023) have been crucial in building his resume. The Buccaneers traded Carlton Davis in the offseason and must get younger and cheaper at the position.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5,000)
The pick: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Line, Ole Miss
The former number one overall recruit in the 2022 cycle is already ready to make the leap to the NFL, but a strong junior season will also have him in the conversation for the top player in the draft entirely. The Steelers need a success plan for Cameron Heyward as he enters the twilight of his career and Nolen is a terrific successor for the future Hall of Famer.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (+5,000)
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
T-Mac is my ideal receiver build at a massive 6’5, 210-lbs frame and he has the speed to go with it. As a prospect, he reminds me of Mike Evans. The Chargers drafted Ladd McConkey and maybe Quentin Johnston breaks out after a rough rookie season, but neither of them should stop LA from drafting this freak at the position. Besides, those three would make a terrifying trio across the league.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4,500)
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle, Texas
Cam Robinson has struggled to stay on the field his whole career with the Jaguars and he’s set to be a free agent following the season anyways. Banks is OT1 for some entering the offseason and for good reason. The 6’4, 324-lbs. Longhorn is a two-time All-Conference player. If he succeeds again in his first season in the SEC, he’ll be long gone before pick 16.
17. Chicago Bears (+4,000)
The pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, Offensive Tackle, Arizona
Jordan Morgan was just a first-round draft pick by the Packers, but Savaiinaea is the player that many paid more attention to for the Wildcats offensive line. Savaiinaea has both guard and tackle experience which will make him a very appealing prospect down the road. The Bears must continue to invest in their offensive line for franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, and a player of Savaiinaea’s caliber and versatility is a perfect way to do that.
18. Cleveland Browns (+4,000)
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
Myles Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but he has needed a running mate for most of his career. Abdul Carter is currently facing some legal troubles, but if those end up clearing up then you can look at him as a highly talented player. Across from Garrett, there would be Defensive Rookie of the Year upside.
19. Los Angeles Rams (+3,200)
The pick: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
Some have Graham in their top-five players entering the offseason and I can see why. In this way-too-early mock, however, he slips a bit because of all the talent at other more premium positions. The Rams must continue to invest in their pass rush, and they have a hole on the defensive line following Aaron Donald’s retirement. Graham is a beast who has starred for the Wolverines defense since he was a freshman.
20. New York Jets (+2,700)
The pick: Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver, Oregon
Stewart is admittedly a bit more projection than he is proven, but the former number-six overall recruit in the 2022 cycle and even a five-star transfer per 247 seems ready to breakout in the numbers department. The Jets have a superstar in waiting with Garrett Wilson, but matching Stewart across from him gives Gang Green a hilariously explosive wide receiver duo for whoever is throwing the rock.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+2,400)
The pick: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Purdue
The Falcons made the most… peculiar pick by selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick after paying Kirk Cousins $180million in free agency. Regardless of that situation, Atlanta must address their pass rush at some point. Scourton is coming off a 10-sack season and it feels like he’s only just getting started.
22. Miami Dolphins (+2,300)
The pick: Tyler Booker, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
Tyler Booker has the task of replacing JC Latham, but Alabama’s track record of developing offensive tackles has me believing that he’ll be able to make that transition. The Dolphins offensive line is patchwork and needs an infusion of youth.
23. Green Bay Packers (+1,900)
The pick: Tacario Davis, Cornerback, Arizona
If you like big corners, then Davis is your guy. Davis is a massive 6’4 cover man who appears to be on the cusp of a breakout season. The Packers are still searching for Jaire Alexander’s partner in crime. Davis brings the size and the upside that Green Bay has failed to find.
24. Houston Texans (+1,600)
The pick: Deone Walker, Interior Defensive Lineman, Kentucky
The Texans have done a masterful job building this roster up from rubbish to gold. DeMeco Ryans’ defense is set to take another step forward in 2024, but the prospect of giving them an elite defensive lineman is too exciting to push off. Walker recorded 7.5 sacks last year at 348-lbs. Another year like that could place him in the top-10.
25. Dallas Cowboys (+1,900)
The pick: Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State
The Cowboys must figure out what they’re doing with Dak Prescott, but until he leaves, I am working under the assumption that he isn’t going anywhere. Dallas didn’t address the running back position this offseason, but perhaps they were looking ahead to a 2025 draft class that is loaded at the position. Gordon exploded for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season and can be an instant star in this offense.
26. Philadelphia Eagles (+1,400)
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
The Eagles are revamping their secondary and getting them a ball hawk at safety would perhaps complete that remodel. Starks has been a starter since his freshman year and has five interceptions over his first two seasons. Starks is a rangy centerfielder that completes this defense… plus, he’s a Georgia defender and Philly seems partial to those guys.
27. Buffalo Bills (+1,300)
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Keon Coleman fills one side of the field for the Bills at wide receiver. Currently, Curtis Samuel is their next guy on the depth chart, and that is a bit concerning. Egbuka opted to return to Columbus for his senior season after injuries kept him from having his breakout season. Egbuka entered last offseason as a potential day one pick, and he’ll do the same again this offseason.
28. Detroit Lions (+1,300)
The pick: Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Oregon
There were moments last season were Johnson looked better than Troy Franklin, now with the Broncos. Another season like what he just compiled could have him as one of the top pass catchers in next year’s class. The Lions aren’t necessarily hurting at the position, especially after paying Amon-Ra St. Brown, but throwing Johnson into this offense and with a potential breakout from Jameson Williams gives the Lions one of the best offenses in football.
29. Cincinnati Bengals (+1,300)
The pick: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
The Bengals will sneak by this season with a committee approach to their running game, but they should be ecstatic if Judkins is available for them. Judkins is already a household name in college football after pacing the SEC in rushing yards as a freshman with Ole Miss. Now at Ohio State, Judkins has a chance to go down as one of the best backs of the 2020s with another elite season.
30. Baltimore Ravens (+950)
The pick: Emery Jones, Offensive Tackle, LSU
Ronnie Stanley is another year older, and just hasn’t been the same with the injuries mounting up year after year. The team drafted Roger Rosengarten in the second round of this year’s draft to be their right tackle, but they need a successor for Stanley at left. Jones would be making the switch from right to left, but he’s as talented as any tackle in the class heading into the offseason.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
The pick: Denzel Burke, Cornerback, Ohio State
For my money’s worth, Burke would’ve been a round one pick had he come out this year. Instead, he opted to return to Ohio State for his senior season and I believe he may’ve made a wise business decision by doing so. The Chiefs must replace L’Jarius Sneed after trading him to the Titans and Burke profiles as a future lockdown corner.
32. San Francisco 49ers (+550)
The pick: Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
Sawyer is yet another guy who decided to return to Ohio State for his senior season, but he’s carrying some serous momentum after recording five of his 6.5 sacks from last season over the last three games of the year. The potential has always been there for Sawyer, and it appears he is finally arriving. Throwing him opposite Nick Bosa is terrifying for opposing offenses.