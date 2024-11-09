What to Watch: Jets vs Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are on fire, and the New York Jets are trying to figure out how to turn their season around.
Sunday, these two meet up in the desert.
Arizona aims to move its current winning streak to four games, while New York hopes to turn their season around before it's too late.
Although the season has started completely opposite for both team's offseason expectations, this game is just as important for both of them with tons to prove and great opportunities to make statements.
As we enter this game, three storylines stand out to me the most, specifically for individual players.
I'd be remiss to not mention the Cardinals' overachieving and the Jets' underachieving, so take that into account before we go into three individual players.
Got it? Great. Let's look at three storylines entering tomorrow's game for these three players.
Garrett Williams Continues to Soar
The Cardinals took a flyer on Willams in last year's draft with a third-round pick. Williams was recovering from a major knee injury and was expected to miss the first half of the 2023 season, maybe longer. Monti Ossenfort still liked him enough to use good draft capital to bring in his services.
Williams appeared in nine games and recorded 23 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. It was a performance to get excited about with the hopes that the best was yet to come...
And that's been the case.
Williams has emerged as a near-elite slot corner and arguably the top defensive back of the Cardinals. He's got a tough challenge tomorrow against the Jets, but his play as of late should instill tons of confidence.
Missing: Marvin Harrison Jr.
If you've seen Marvin Harrison Jr., please call the Cardinals immediately and they will reward you.
The fourth overall pick has been streaky at best this season, but he's been a near non-factor the last five games. Harrison did top 10 yards and scored a touchdown two weeks ago against the Dolphins, but otherwise, he has just 91 receiving yards in his other four outings.
This simply cannot continue to be the case from your WR1.
Harrison has more than likely hit the infamous rookie wall that most first-year players see, but the Cards need him to get back on track sooner rather than later, especially with their playoff hopes completely in their own hands.
Aaron Rodgers Finding Rhythm With Receivers
Meanwhile, for Gang Green, Rodgers has been heating up the last couple of weeks and it's no coincidence that he is getting consistent play from his pass catchers.
Garrett Wilson has finally broken out and given everyone the superstar that we've all patiently waited for. Davante Adams is also reconnecting with Rodgers, giving the Jets two elite pass catchers to get this offense playing to the level they've been waiting to see.
At 3-6, the Jets need a lot to go right for them to get back into the playoff picture. Thankfully for them, the wildcard is wide open in the AFC, which is huge considering all four division titles are out of reach for nearly every team with playoff hopes.
Rodgers is cooking with Wilson and Adams and if they keep it up they have a chance to redeem this start to the season.