Chargers 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Chargers’ 2025 season is officially over, following the team’s playoff exit at the hands of the Patriots on Sunday night in the wild-card round. The uninspired 16–3 defeat will leave a sour taste in the mouths of fans in L.A., but now it’s time for the Chargers to look forward to the offseason.
Entering the third year of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as the head coach in L.A., the Chargers will have some big decisions to make in the offseason, with some key players set to hit free agency.
We’re going to take a look at the Chargers’ key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year. But before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:
Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
With the Chargers’ offseason officially underway, let’s take a look at what players may not be back in 2026.
Chargers 2026 Free Agents
There are some notable names set to hit the open market this offseason, as a number of standout Chargers players are on expiring contracts. Notably, veteran players like Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen could see their time with the organization come to an end as they prepare to hit the open market.
Unrestricted free agents:
- WR Keenan Allen
- TE Tyler Conklin
- LT Austin Deculus
- DT Da’Shawn Hand
- LS Josh Harris
- RB Najee Harris
- RB Hassan Haskins
- C Andre James
- G Zion Johnson
- QB Trey Lance
- CB Deane Leonard
- EDGE Khalil Mack
- DT Otito Ogbonnia
- EDGE Odafe Oweh
- G Trevor Penning
- LB Denzel Perryman
- EDGE Del’Shawn Phillips
- RT Trey Pipkins
- G Jamaree Salyer
- CB Benjamin St-Juste
- DT Teair Tart
Restricted free agents:
- TE Tucker Fisk
Exclusive rights free agents:
- S Kendall Williamson
Chargers Potential Contract Casualties
In addition to the Chargers’ pending free agents, the team could potentially release players that carry large cap hits for the 2026 season in order to clear up some cap space and make a run at other free agents in positions of need. Here’s a look at some potential Chargers cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):
- G Mekhi Becton ($10 million)
- TE Will Dissly ($4 million)
- CB Donte Jackson ($6 million)
Chargers Retirement Candidates
Much like their headlining free agents, there’s a real possibility that both, or one of, Allen and Mack decide to call it a career. Mack will be 35 next season, and he’s already considered retirement in the past. After injuries limited him to 12 games this season, it’s possible he calls it a career now that the Chargers’ campaign has concluded.
As for Allen, he’s turning 34 in 2026 and although still productive, could call it a career after 13 excellent seasons. He returned to the Chargers this offseason, after spending last year with the Bears, on a one-year deal worth just $3.02 million.
Here’s a look at the full list of retirement candidates for the Chargers:
- WR Keenan Allen (33)
- EDGE Khalil Mack (34)
- LS Josh Harris (36)
- LB Denzel Perryman (33)
Chargers Trade Candidates
It doesn’t seem likely the Chargers will be making a blockbuster trade this offseason, at least not one that sends away a marquee player from their current roster. As it stands, their pool of offseason trade candidates is quite limited, though one player that could be on the move in a trade, if he’s not cut, is Dissly.
The veteran tight end is due to earn $4 million in 2026, but with the emergence of Oronde Gasden II, Dissly doesn’t have a big role to play in the offense. Whether a team would be willing to part with much, if anything, for Dissly’s services remains to be seen.