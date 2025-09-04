SI

Jim Harbaugh Shares Thoughts on Losing Home Game to Play Chiefs in Brazil

The Chargers are losing a home game this season to play the Chiefs in Brazil.

Jim Harbaugh talked about the Chargers losing a divisional home game to play the Chiefs in Brazil.
The Chargers kick off their 2025 season with a game against the Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil. Los Angeles was selected to play in the second-ever NFL game in Brazil this season, and by playing the Chiefs there, they will lose a home game to a divisional opponent.

Both the Chargers and Chiefs made the playoffs last season, and will be competing for the AFC West title this year. It's not just that the Chargers lose the chance to play the Chiefs at their home of SoFi Stadium, but that the Chiefs will get homefield advantage this season when they face the Chargers for the second time in 2025, on Dec. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL international games often are played between two teams that aren't division opponents. Of the seven NFL international games taking place this year, Chiefs-Chargers is the only one between divisional foes. The Chiefs and Chargers previously played internationally in 2019 when they faced off in Mexico City, and the Chargers also lost a home game that time around.

For Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh though, the opportunity to play in Brazil greatly outweighs losing a home game against the Chiefs.

“I was excited about it. Especially South America," Harbaugh told reporters this week. "... To be in this game, second game of the NFL season. Friday night game. Big stage, there’s an honor there to be selected to play in this game. That really overshoots the home game aspect of it. At its core, this is a big game to us.”

The Chargers have lost seven straight games against the Chiefs, and even though they won't have homefield advantage, they'll look to finally beat the Chiefs and snag the early lead in the division.

